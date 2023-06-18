MotoGP: Jorge Martin Peerless In Sachsenring Sprint Race As Marquez Struggles Continues

Jorge Martin of Pramac Ducati showcased his dominance in the German Grand Prix sprint at Sachsenring, while Marc Marquez experienced a rare non-scoring race at the circuit where he had previously been unbeatable in his career.

Martin's victory was fueled by an impressive overtaking manoeuvre, passing both Pecco Bagnaia and Jack Miller at the famous Waterfall corner.

Martin's performance bodes well for him as his weakness had always been being able to stay on the bike

As a result, Martin now sits 21 points behind Bagnaia in the championship standings.

Marquez, who hadn't suffered a defeat at Sachsenring since his 125cc days in 2009, initially showed promise by climbing to fifth place. However, he struggled and eventually settled for a disappointing 11th position, narrowly avoiding being overtaken by Fabio Di Giannantonio of Gresini.

Also Read: MotoGP: Home Win For Bagnaia As Ducati Dominates At Mugello

Despite Miller describing his start as subpar, his KTM managed to overtake Bagnaia and Luca Marini, securing an early lead. However, Bagnaia swiftly responded by regaining the position through Turn 2, while Martin successfully passed Marini.

Later, Martin managed to overtake Miller at the penultimate corner, but both Martin and Bagnaia made errors at the following corner, allowing Miller to regain the lead. Nonetheless, Martin executed a pivotal move at the Waterfall corner, overtaking both riders and securing the lead by expertly manoeuvring through the inside line and skillfully braking into Turn 1.

Ducati's Pecco Bagnaia led the race before Martin's stellar double overtake

This move proved to be race-deciding, as Bagnaia took another lap to clear Miller and by then, Martin had already established an eight-tenths-of-a-second lead. Martin continued to extend his advantage, eventually finishing the race a commanding two and a half seconds ahead.

Also Read: 2023 MotoGP Bharat To Be Held From September 22-24; Pre-Registration For Tickets Open

Miller settled for third place after being overtaken by Bagnaia, while Marini fiercely defended his position against Brad Binder and Johann Zarco in the second half of the 15-lap sprint.

The top nine finishers, scoring valuable points, included Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, and Aleix Espargaro, with Espargaro triumphing over Enea Bastianini on the final lap.

Two riders retired from the race, with Jonas Folger of Tech3 Gas Gas pulling into the pits and Maverick Vinales of Aprilia crashing for the second time at Turn 1, running only in 13th position.