Hyundai, Vodafone Extend Partnership For In-Car Infotainment Services In Europe

Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and Vodafone Business have extended their strategic partnership to offer in-car connected streaming and infotainment services in Europe. The collaboration aims to provide customers of Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis models with enhanced connected car services by utilizing Vodafone Business's Global Internet of Things (IoT) Connectivity. The two companies had originally entered into the partnership in 2018.

“In-vehicle connectivity is becoming universal. As a leader in IoT, Vodafone Business can offer unique and innovative solutions that drive the adoption of the technology. Vodafone and Hyundai have been shaping the future of vehicle mobility since 2018, and the extension of our partnership means we can enhance the experience of millions more customers across Europe,” said Erik Brenneis, Director, IoT, Vodafone Business.

Under the extended partnership, the two companies will look to offer audio and video streaming services for vehicles under the Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands. The companies said that initially customers will be able to access audio streaming services with video streaming and WiFi hotspot services to follow.



“Vodafone is a trusted partner for Hyundai Motor Group and has been instrumental in connecting drivers of our vehicles with real-time and relevant information at the wheel. Thanks to our continued partnership, we will be able to make our vision for the automotive world of the future a reality. We are looking forward to seeing this partnership evolve so we can realize the true mobility of Hyundai Motor Group,” said Haeyoung Kwon, Vice President of Infotainment Development Center at Hyundai Motor Group.

Hyundai also has a partnership with Vodafone-Idea in India. The two brands have partnered in India to offer connected car services in Hyundai and Kia cars in the country.