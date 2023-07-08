F1: Aston Martin, McLaren And Williams Reveal Special British Grand Prix Liveries

McLaren, Aston Martin, and Williams are set to delight fans with special one-off liveries for the upcoming British Grand Prix, adding a touch of excitement and nostalgia to the prestigious event at Silverstone.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will race in a chrome and grey colour scheme, paying tribute to the team's 60th-anniversary celebrations

Starting with McLaren, the team has become known for its stunning one-off liveries this season, and once again, they will showcase a unique design for the British Grand Prix. Inspired by McLaren's previous chrome livery used from 2006 to 2014, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will race in a chrome and grey colour scheme, paying tribute to the team's 60th-anniversary celebrations. The iconic papaya orange, synonymous with McLaren, will still be present, but various sections that are typically black will now shimmer in the sunlight. Additionally, the drivers will sport specially-designed race suits to complement the striking livery.

The long-term partnership with Valvoline will prove beneficial for Aston Martin's switch to Honda engines from 2026 onward

Meanwhile, Aston Martin has partnered with lubricants supplier Valvoline, resulting in a one-off livery for the British Grand Prix. Valvoline's red and blue V-shaped logo will adorn the engine cover, side pod, and front wing of the AMR23 car driven by Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. The long-term partnership with Valvoline will prove beneficial for Aston Martin's switch to Honda engines from 2026 onward. With a rich history in motorsports dating back to the late 19th century, Valvoline brings its recognizable colour scheme to Formula 1, adding a touch of vibrancy to the Aston Martin car.

The livery pays tribute to the team's late great founder, Sir Frank Williams

Last but not least, Williams will celebrate its 800th grand prix in Formula 1 with a special commemorative livery for the British Grand Prix. The engine cover of the Williams FW45, driven by Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, will be adorned with the Union Jack, symbolising the team's British heritage. The livery also includes prominent branding from sponsor Gulf on the rear wing endplates. Williams initially planned to mark its 800th grand prix at the Imola race, but due to its cancellation, the celebration will take place at Silverstone, where the team's loyal British fans can join in the festivities.

The livery pays tribute to the team's late great founder, Sir Frank Williams, who guided Williams to nine constructors' championships and seven drivers' championships during his tenure.

In addition to the special liveries, Williams has arranged various activities for the Silverstone weekend. This includes a dedicated fan zone in London and a demonstration of Nigel Mansell's championship-winning FW14B, to be driven by the team's brand ambassador and former driver, Jenson Button. Williams will keep the anniversary livery for both the British and Hungarian Grand Prix weekends, ensuring their milestone celebration continues to captivate fans throughout the race season.