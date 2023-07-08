F1: New 24 Race Calendar Announced For 2024 Season

The Formula 1 calendar for the 2024 season has been revealed featuring a record 24 races, the highest to ever be conducted in a single season. The calendar also marks the return of the Chinese Grand Prix.

The first two rounds of the upcoming season will feature Saturday races. The second race in Saudi Arabia will move from Sunday to accommodate Ramadan, while the opening round in Bahrain will take place a day earlier to maintain the usual time gap between events. This decision was inspired by the recent Las Vegas race, which revived the tradition of Saturday race days previously seen in South Africa and at Silverstone until 1977.

The 2024 calendar aims to address logistical and sustainability concerns by grouping races based on geography, particularly in the Middle Eastern region. This approach is expected to minimise travel and improve efficiency.

The return of the Chinese Grand Prix is seen as a significant move, as Formula 1 and Liberty Media consider China to be an important market. While the race was initially included in the provisional 2023 calendar, it had to be dropped due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This marks the fourth consecutive year of its absence, but fans can anticipate its return in 2024.

The season will kick off in Bahrain following the official three-day test at the same venue in February. Unlike this year, the Bahrain and Saudi races will run on consecutive weekends, reducing travel for teams and allowing them to stay in the region. Formula 1 has been open about the possibility of established races moving from their traditional dates, and Japan has indeed shifted from its usual late-season slot to early April, swapping places with Azerbaijan.

Other changes from the 2023 calendar include Qatar becoming the penultimate race in a triple-header with Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi. The season will conclude in December, making it the latest finish since 2021.

Formula 1 fans can mark their calendars for the 2024 season, which promises a packed schedule of races across various iconic tracks. While the return of the Chinese Grand Prix adds some excitement, the overall changes and adjustments in the calendar aim to address logistical challenges and improve efficiency. The sport continues to evolve, and the 2024 season presents a mix of tradition and adaptation as well as new challenges for teams and drivers to cope with.

Formula 1 2024 calendar:

2 March Bahrain, Sakhir

9 March Saudi Arabia, Jeddah

24 March Australia, Melbourne

7 April Japan, Suzuka

21 April China, Shanghai

5 May Miami, Florida

19 May Emilia Romagna, Imola

26 May Monaco, Monte Carlo

9 June Canada, Montreal

23 June Spain, Barcelona

30 June Austria, Spielberg

7 July Great Britain, Silverstone

21 July Hungary, Budapest

28 July Belgium, Spa

25 August Netherland, Zandvoort

1 September Italy, Monza

15 September Azerbaijan, Baku

22 September Singapore, Marina Bay

20 October USA, Austin

27 October Mexico, Mexico City

3 November Brazil, Interlagos

23 November Las Vegas

1 December Qatar, Losail

8 December Abu Dhabi, Yas Island