New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: Hamilton Dominates Ferrari's 1000th Race In Crash-Ridden Tuscan GP

The action-packed Tuscan GP saw two red flags after two major crashes wiped out nearly a third of the grid. However, Ferrari's 1000th race saw Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton dominate the proceedings as he takes a step closer to his seventh world crown.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Lewis Hamilton secured the 90th win of his career, one behind equalling Michael Schumacher's record

Highlights

  • Lewis Hamilton completed his 90th F1 win
  • Alex Albon finished third scoring his first podium in Formula 1
  • This was the first race since Brazil in 2016 to feature two red flags

It was Ferrari's 1000th race in Formula One but the day belonged to Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton who won his ninetieth race despite losing the lead at the start and two standing starts because of red flags. Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas came a close second but again couldn't match up to his teammate who is chasing his seventh world crown. This was the first race at Mugello in Italy's Tuscany. Alex Albon in the Red Bull came third after overtaking the Renault of Daniel Ricciardo in the last quarter of the race after a second standing start which was triggered by the crash of Lance Stroll's Racing Point. Stroll's outgoing teammate Sergio Perez brought home the lone Racing Point in P5. For Albon, this was his first podium finish in F1.

Also Read: F1: Mercedes Lockout Front Grid At Mugello For Ferrari's 1000th F1 Race 

p7skrhg8

Alex Albon Red Bull completed his first podium finish while Verstappen did not finish | Photo Credit: AFP

Lando Norris in the McLaren managed P6. Earlier in the race, his teammate Carlos Sainz Jr crashed after a restart from a safety car when Kevin Magnussen's Haas was slow off the blocks triggering a multi-car crash at the start-finish straight. 

Danill Kvyat in the lone AlphaTauri finished in P7, while his teammate Pierre Gasly who won the last race crashed out at the start of the race. Kimi Raikkonen in the Alfa Romeo finished in P9 ahead of Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari who just managed P10. Vettel's teammate Leclerc managed P8 after being elevated because of 5-second time penalty accrued by Raikkonen. 

adug0ceg

After a gap of two races, the Ferrari cars were in the points 

George Russell in the Williams finished P11 and Romain Grojean finished in P12 in the Haas. Overall, eight cars failed to finish the race including Red Bull's Max Verstappen who had issues at the start. At the beginning of the race, Bottas jumped Hamilton to take the lead of the race while Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari jumped to P3. But a multi-car crash while the race was restarting caused a red flag. Hamilton took advantage of a standing start to take the lead again from Bottas and never looked back since despite a third standing start. This was the first race since Brazil 2016 to feature two red flags. 

2020 F1 Tuscan GP Race Results:

  1. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
  2. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes - +4.880s
  3. Alex Albon Red Bull - +8.064s
  4. Daniel Ricciardo Renault - +10.417s
  5. Sergio Perez Racing Point - +15.775s
  6. Lando Norris McLaren - +18.883s
  7. Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri - +21.756s
  8. Charles Leclerc Ferrari - +28.345s
  9. Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing - +29.770s
  10. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari - +29.983s
  11. George Russell Williams - +32.404s
  12. Romain Grosjean Haas - +42.036s

DNFs

0 Comments

Lance Stroll Racing Point - Crash
Esteban Ocon Renault - Brakes
Kevin Magnussen Haas - Crash
Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo - Crash
Carlos Sainz McLaren - Crash
Nicholas Latifi Williams - Crash
Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri - Crash
Max Verstappen Red Bull - Crash

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

F1: Hamilton Dominates Ferrari's 1000th Race In Crash-Ridden Tuscan GP F1: Hamilton Dominates Ferrari's 1000th Race In Crash-Ridden Tuscan GP
MotoGP: Franco Morbidelli Wins San Marino GP As Quartararo Retires MotoGP: Franco Morbidelli Wins San Marino GP As Quartararo Retires
Ineos Makes 700 Million Euro Bid For A Majority Stake In Mercedes F1: Report Ineos Makes 700 Million Euro Bid For A Majority Stake In Mercedes F1: Report
Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Knows Nothing About Electric Trucks Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Knows Nothing About Electric Trucks
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Full Specifications Leaked Prior To India Launch Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Full Specifications Leaked Prior To India Launch
Jaguar Land Rover Global Sales Dip By 15.5% In August 2020 Jaguar Land Rover Global Sales Dip By 15.5% In August 2020
BMW's Munich Plant Is Ready To Produce The i4 BMW's Munich Plant Is Ready To Produce The i4
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Creates New World Records At EV Racing Exhibition Harley-Davidson LiveWire Creates New World Records At EV Racing Exhibition
F1: Mercedes Lockout Front Grid At Mugello For Ferrari's 1000th F1 Race  F1: Mercedes Lockout Front Grid At Mugello For Ferrari's 1000th F1 Race 
MotoGP: Maverick Vinales Takes Pole Position As Yamaha Bags Top 4 Spots In San Marino GP MotoGP: Maverick Vinales Takes Pole Position As Yamaha Bags Top 4 Spots In San Marino GP
MoRTH To Make Electronic Stability Control Mandatory On Buses By April 2023 MoRTH To Make Electronic Stability Control Mandatory On Buses By April 2023
New Maserati Grecale SUV Officially Teased New Maserati Grecale SUV Officially Teased
MMRT Introduces Arrive And Drive Track Sessions To Catch Up On Racing Fun MMRT Introduces Arrive And Drive Track Sessions To Catch Up On Racing Fun
Hyundai Develops Soapbox Ride Hyundai Develops Soapbox Ride
Manufacturers Need To Push Out Retail Numbers Instead Of Wholesale Figures: FADA President Manufacturers Need To Push Out Retail Numbers Instead Of Wholesale Figures: FADA President
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Knows Nothing About Electric Trucks
Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Knows Nothing About Electric Trucks
2020 Ford Freestyle Flair Review
2020 Ford Freestyle Flair Review
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities