F1: Hamilton Dominates Ferrari's 1000th Race In Crash-Ridden Tuscan GP

It was Ferrari's 1000th race in Formula One but the day belonged to Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton who won his ninetieth race despite losing the lead at the start and two standing starts because of red flags. Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas came a close second but again couldn't match up to his teammate who is chasing his seventh world crown. This was the first race at Mugello in Italy's Tuscany. Alex Albon in the Red Bull came third after overtaking the Renault of Daniel Ricciardo in the last quarter of the race after a second standing start which was triggered by the crash of Lance Stroll's Racing Point. Stroll's outgoing teammate Sergio Perez brought home the lone Racing Point in P5. For Albon, this was his first podium finish in F1.

Alex Albon Red Bull completed his first podium finish while Verstappen did not finish | Photo Credit: AFP

Lando Norris in the McLaren managed P6. Earlier in the race, his teammate Carlos Sainz Jr crashed after a restart from a safety car when Kevin Magnussen's Haas was slow off the blocks triggering a multi-car crash at the start-finish straight.

Danill Kvyat in the lone AlphaTauri finished in P7, while his teammate Pierre Gasly who won the last race crashed out at the start of the race. Kimi Raikkonen in the Alfa Romeo finished in P9 ahead of Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari who just managed P10. Vettel's teammate Leclerc managed P8 after being elevated because of 5-second time penalty accrued by Raikkonen.

After a gap of two races, the Ferrari cars were in the points George Russell in the Williams finished P11 and Romain Grojean finished in P12 in the Haas. Overall, eight cars failed to finish the race including Red Bull's Max Verstappen who had issues at the start. At the beginning of the race, Bottas jumped Hamilton to take the lead of the race while Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari jumped to P3. But a multi-car crash while the race was restarting caused a red flag. Hamilton took advantage of a standing start to take the lead again from Bottas and never looked back since despite a third standing start. This was the first race since Brazil 2016 to feature two red flags.

2020 F1 Tuscan GP Race Results:

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Valtteri Bottas Mercedes - +4.880s Alex Albon Red Bull - +8.064s Daniel Ricciardo Renault - +10.417s Sergio Perez Racing Point - +15.775s Lando Norris McLaren - +18.883s Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri - +21.756s Charles Leclerc Ferrari - +28.345s Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing - +29.770s Sebastian Vettel Ferrari - +29.983s George Russell Williams - +32.404s Romain Grosjean Haas - +42.036s

DNFs

Lance Stroll Racing Point - Crash

Esteban Ocon Renault - Brakes

Kevin Magnussen Haas - Crash

Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo - Crash

Carlos Sainz McLaren - Crash

Nicholas Latifi Williams - Crash

Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri - Crash

Max Verstappen Red Bull - Crash

