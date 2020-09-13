F1: Hamilton Dominates Ferrari's 1000th Race In Crash-Ridden Tuscan GP

It was Ferrari's 1000th race in Formula One but the day belonged to Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton who won his ninetieth race despite losing the lead at the start and two standing starts because of red flags. Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas came a close second but again couldn't match up to his teammate who is chasing his seventh world crown. This was the first race at Mugello in Italy's Tuscany. Alex Albon in the Red Bull came third after overtaking the Renault of Daniel Ricciardo in the last quarter of the race after a second standing start which was triggered by the crash of Lance Stroll's Racing Point. Stroll's outgoing teammate Sergio Perez brought home the lone Racing Point in P5. For Albon, this was his first podium finish in F1.
Also Read: F1: Mercedes Lockout Front Grid At Mugello For Ferrari's 1000th F1 Race
Lando Norris in the McLaren managed P6. Earlier in the race, his teammate Carlos Sainz Jr crashed after a restart from a safety car when Kevin Magnussen's Haas was slow off the blocks triggering a multi-car crash at the start-finish straight.
Danill Kvyat in the lone AlphaTauri finished in P7, while his teammate Pierre Gasly who won the last race crashed out at the start of the race. Kimi Raikkonen in the Alfa Romeo finished in P9 ahead of Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari who just managed P10. Vettel's teammate Leclerc managed P8 after being elevated because of 5-second time penalty accrued by Raikkonen.
George Russell in the Williams finished P11 and Romain Grojean finished in P12 in the Haas. Overall, eight cars failed to finish the race including Red Bull's Max Verstappen who had issues at the start. At the beginning of the race, Bottas jumped Hamilton to take the lead of the race while Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari jumped to P3. But a multi-car crash while the race was restarting caused a red flag. Hamilton took advantage of a standing start to take the lead again from Bottas and never looked back since despite a third standing start. This was the first race since Brazil 2016 to feature two red flags.
2020 F1 Tuscan GP Race Results:
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes - +4.880s
- Alex Albon Red Bull - +8.064s
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault - +10.417s
- Sergio Perez Racing Point - +15.775s
- Lando Norris McLaren - +18.883s
- Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri - +21.756s
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari - +28.345s
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing - +29.770s
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari - +29.983s
- George Russell Williams - +32.404s
- Romain Grosjean Haas - +42.036s
DNFs
Lance Stroll Racing Point - Crash
Esteban Ocon Renault - Brakes
Kevin Magnussen Haas - Crash
Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo - Crash
Carlos Sainz McLaren - Crash
Nicholas Latifi Williams - Crash
Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri - Crash
Max Verstappen Red Bull - Crash
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.