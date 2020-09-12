F1: Mercedes Lockout Front Grid At Mugello For Ferrari's 1000th F1 Race 

Mercedes continued its domination of the 2020 Formula 1 season with a one-two lockout of the front grid at Mugello for the first Tuscon GP. Lewis Hamilton has scored yet another pole position followed by his teammate Valtteri Bottas in second place. The Mercedes duo was followed by Red Bull's Max Verstappen in third joined by his teammate Alex Albon in fourth. Bottas was denied the chance of scoring a pole by an unfortunate safety car that was triggered by Estaban Ocon's Renault spinning at the fag end of Q3. Hamilton had failed to improve his fast time of 1m15.44s. Bottas was just 0.059s behind and he seemed to have a decent shot at getting the jump on his teammate who is leading the world championship by 47 points.

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel Will Race For Aston Martin In 2021 After Sergio Perez Announces His Exit

The Ferraris are sporting special livery for its 1000th race

Red Bull's Max Verstappen seemed to like having a good shot at splitting the Mercedes cars but in Q3 he was behind by more than three tenths. He was joined by Alex Albon in fourth. Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari managed a surprising P5 considering his teammate Sebastian Vettel was knocked out in Q2 and could only qualify in P14.

Leclerc's Ferrari was followed by the Racing Point duo of Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll in P6 and P7. Perez who is leaving Racing Point at the end of the year will drop down to P7 thanks to a penalty he has managed for causing a crash with Kimi Raikkonen in practice. Daniel Ricciardo in the Renault managed P8 while Carlos Sainz in the McLaren managed P9. Estaban Ocon in the remaining Renault capped off the top 10.

Also Read: F1: AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly Shock's To Win At Monza As Mercedes Flounders

Winner of the Italian GP at Monza, Pierre Gasly's AlphaTauri car was highly uncompetitive at Mugello

Notably, Pierre Gasly who won the last race at Monza in the AlphaTauri only managed on P16, while McLaren's Lando Norris failed to qualify for Q2 for the first time this season. He managed P11, while Kimi Raikkonen managed P13 in the Alfa Romeo beating his former teammate Sebastian Vettel in qualifying two races in a row.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.