F1: Lewis Hamilton Is Not A Fan Of The Driver Salary Cap

Hamilton will be 36 in January and will be the third oldest driver on the F1 grid in the case he signs again for the 2021 season

By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
Lewis Hamilton is rumoured to be negotiating a $50 million a year deal with Mercedes expand View Photos
Lewis Hamilton is rumoured to be negotiating a $50 million a year deal with Mercedes

  • Hamilton has said that he is not in favour of driver salary caps
  • The Brit feels that drivers are the brand ambassadors of the sport
  • Hamilton is also renegotiating his own contract with Mercedes

Seven-time world champion and the most successful F1 driver in the history of the sport, Lewis Hamilton, has said that he is not in favour of the upcoming salary cap that is said to be introduced from 2023 onwards. This shouldn't be surprising as the Hamilton is the highest-paid driver on the grid making upwards of 40 million dollars a year. He is also on track to be scoring a blockbuster deal that goes upwards of 50 million dollars a year. “I do think that the drivers here are, naturally, the stars of the sport,” he said reported RaceFans.net.

Hamilton is said to be negotiating a 2-year deal with Mercedes
Photo Credit: AFP

“They're the ones that are seen, those are the ones that bring their brands and their reputation helps elevate the sport and help it travel globally around the world. There have been salary caps in some of those [other] sports, I think like in NFL, basketball maybe. I think the one difference is that those places the individuals own their image in many areas, then they can try to maximise their image elsewhere. This sport controls, pretty much, the driver's image,” said the 35-year-old Briton. 

Hamilton is rumoured to be negotiating a two year contract extension with Mercedes, but he could also have an option for the third year. In the case that happens, Mercedes will still have to pay Hamilton his yearly salary if it is above the stated 30 million dollar salary cap for the two drivers. 

“I do think about the next up-and-coming young stars that are coming through and I don't particularly see why they shouldn't be handicapped if they're bringing something huge to the sport. It is a multi-billion dollar sport and they should be rewarded for what they do bring to it,” said Hamilton batting for the future stars of F1. 

Hamilton is now statistically the most successful driver of all time 

Hamilton also stated that he wasn't saying this out of selfish reasons has he feels that it isn't even for him. “I think currently the salary cap is supposed to be implemented probably when I'm not even here,” said Hamilton who has repeatedly said that he doesn't want to be in the sport in his 40s. 

Hamilton will be 36 in January and will be the third oldest driver on the F1 grid in the case he signs again for the 2021 season behind just the returning Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen who is the oldest and most experienced driver in F1. 

