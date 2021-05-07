F1: Mugello And Nurburgring In The Running To Return In 2021

Considering the pandemic hasn't subsided and grown thanks to massive spikes in countries like India, Brazil and many other parts of the world, many races which were part of the original 23 race F1 calendar for the 2021 season may not happen. Particularly, races scheduled for Brazil, Singapore and Japan are uncertain, alongside the US GP, and the Mexico GP. According to a report by Motorsport.com, Mugello and Nurburgring are back in the running to replace some of the races, if some of the venues get cancelled.

Classic tracks like Mugello, Nurburgring and Imola made a return to F1. Mugello which had previously not hosted an F1 race had for long been a fan favourite for its prominence. The Moto GP track hosted the 1000th GP of Ferrari. It also helps that the track is owned by the Scuderia Ferrari team which makes it a strong contender. Nurburgring also made a return alongside Imola which was even in the 2021 season which stepped in to replace the Australian GP.

Mugello is known to have high speed corners and drivers love it

The Australian GP was postponed to the end of the year, but there are fears that race may not happen regardless of the pandemic doesn't subside. The Australian government has indulged in strict measures with a complete travel ban for even its citizens as witnessed by the crisis faced by the Australian cricketers who were participating in the IPL which got suspended because of the raging pandemic in India. The Australian cricketers haven't been granted permission to return and currently are in the Maldives before they can return to their own country.

Nurburgring is perhaps the most famous race track in the world and is considered to be amongst the most dangerous

Already, the race in Montreal is being replaced by the race in Turkey because of the restrictions in place. Increasingly, it seems like we may have a truncated or less diverse 2021 season than what was originally envisioned.

