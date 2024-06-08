New Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport Unveiled

Volkswagen has introduced the latest iteration of its hot hatch, the Golf GTI Clubsport, based on the recently facelifted Golf GTI Mk8.5. This new model was revealed at the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring.

This new model was revealed at the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring.

The Golf GTI Clubsport differentiates itself from the standard GTI with enhancements in exterior and performance. The front apron of the Clubsport features larger wings that are arrow-shaped towards the interior. Complementing this design, the front spoiler, grille in the bumper, and surrounding trim are finished in high-gloss black.

At the rear, the Clubsport adds a larger spoiler to enhance aerodynamics. The twin-pipe exhaust system, a signature of the GTI, can be upgraded to an Akrapovic sports exhaust as part of the optional Race package. This package also includes 19-inch forged ‘Warmenau’ wheels, which are claimed to be 20 per cent lighter than their alloy counterparts, although the vehicle comes standard with 18-inch ‘Richmond’ wheels.

Also Read: New Volkswagen Tiguan Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

The Clubsport accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds.

The fourth-generation modular infotainment system (MIB4) is included, and it is available in Ready 2 Discover and Discover versions. Both versions feature a 12.9-inch central touchscreen with ChatGPT integration. Standard in the Clubsport is the Digital Cockpit Pro, featuring a 10.2-inch instrument cluster.

Customers can also opt for a head-up display and sports seats upholstered in ArtVelours fabric. Volkswagen also offers optional carbon-fibre interior trim and a 480W Harman Kardon sound system to further customise the interior.

Also Read: New Volkswagen Tiguan L Pro SUV Debuts At Beijing Auto Show 2024

It has a top speed of 250 kmph which can be increased to 267 kmph with the Race package.

Powering the new Golf GTI Clubsport is the EA888 EVO4 engine, which is also found in the regular Golf GTI. This engine, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, delivers 296 bhp and 400 Nm of torque to the front wheels. An electronically controlled front differential lock helps manage this power, and the DCC adaptive chassis control is available as an optional feature.

The Clubsport accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds. Its top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph, though this can be increased to 267 kmph with the Race package. Drivers have access to four standard drive modes: Eco, Comfort, Sport, and Individual. Clubsport adds a fifth mode, Special, and it is tailored to the unique conditions of the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The highlight of the Golf GTI Clubsport is the exclusive Special Driving Profile. This mode adjusts vehicle systems to match the specific track characteristics of the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The DCC adaptive chassis control is configured for the vertical dynamics of the track, and the Vehicle Dynamics Manager is adjusted for lateral dynamics.