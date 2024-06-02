New Volkswagen Tiguan Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

The European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) recently crash-tested a host of new cars, including the latest generation Volkswagen Tiguan. The third-gen VW Tiguan secured a near-perfect score in the crash test results scoring 83 per cent in adult occupant protection, 88 per cent in child occupant protection and 84 per cent for vulnerable road users.

The Euro NCAP report noted the Tiguan demonstrated good overall impact protection and good equipment with a wide range of useful accident prevention technologies. The host of electronic aids also helped the Tiguan score impressive results. This includes a suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) on the model.

The Tiguan scored 83 per cent on adult occupant protection.

The third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan was tested under the revised tests that have been enforced since 2023. The new crash test criteria are more stringent and include the ability to detect any children left in the car. The Tiguan can meet the same requirements and comes with side airbags for the outer seats, which improves rear passenger compartment safety.

It also gets an exit warning system as a practical addition for families and will prevent the occupant from opening the door when a bicycle, scooter or another vehicle is approaching from behind. The system will sound an alert to the user.

The new Tiguan is yet to make its way to India, as the previous generation is still on sale here. When it does eventually come to India, the new Tiguan will likely be a petrol-only model like at present and is expected to be locally assembled.