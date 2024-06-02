Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Honda HR-VKia SoulHyundai CasperMINI Cooper SE 2024Renault Arkana
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DERoyal Enfield Classic 350 BobberTriumph Daytona 660Norton V4CRKawasaki Versys X-300
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New Volkswagen Tiguan Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

The new-generation Volkswagen Tiguan scored 83 per cent on adult occupant protection, 88 per cent on child occupant protection, and 84 per cent in vulnerable road user protection.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new Volkswagen Tiguan secured an impressive result with a full 5-star safety rating in Euro NCAP tests
  • The new Tiguan comes standard with side airbags for the outer seats, which improves rear passenger compartment safety
  • The new Tiguan SUV is yet to make its way to the Indian market, with the previous generation model still on sale here.

The European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) recently crash-tested a host of new cars, including the latest generation Volkswagen Tiguan. The third-gen VW Tiguan secured a near-perfect score in the crash test results scoring 83 per cent in adult occupant protection, 88 per cent in child occupant protection and 84 per cent for vulnerable road users.

 

Also Read: New Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Unveiled: Plug-In Hybrid Model Gets 100 KM Range

 

The Euro NCAP report noted the Tiguan demonstrated good overall impact protection and good equipment with a wide range of useful accident prevention technologies. The host of electronic aids also helped the Tiguan score impressive results. This includes a suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) on the model.

 

Volkswagen Tiguan Euro NCAP results published carandbike 2

The Tiguan scored 83 per cent on adult occupant protection.

 

The third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan was tested under the revised tests that have been enforced since 2023. The new crash test criteria are more stringent and include the ability to detect any children left in the car. The Tiguan can meet the same requirements and comes with side airbags for the outer seats, which improves rear passenger compartment safety.

 

Also Read: VW’s Das WeltAuto Used Car Business To Be Rebranded Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

 

It also gets an exit warning system as a practical addition for families and will prevent the occupant from opening the door when a bicycle, scooter or another vehicle is approaching from behind. The system will sound an alert to the user.

 

The new Tiguan is yet to make its way to India, as the previous generation is still on sale here. When it does eventually come to India, the new Tiguan will likely be a petrol-only model like at present and is expected to be locally assembled.

# Volkswagen# Volkswagen Tiguan# Euro NCAP# Euro NCAP Crash Test# Crash test# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Heres a list of 12 brands that are owned by Volkswagen Group.
    12 Brands Under The Volkswagen Group Umbrella
  • The rebranding in India is part of a global move to bring the used car and new car sales businesses closer.
    VW’s Das WeltAuto Used Car Business To Be Rebranded Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned
  • The new Volkswagen California 6.1 is boxy in design with sliding rear doors and packs a kitchenette and a pop-up roof, making it a great option for the outdoorsy folks.
    New Volkswagen California Camper Van Revealed
  • The long-wheelbase derivative of the new-gen Tiguan has been badged the Tiguan L Pro for the Chinese market.
    New Volkswagen Tiguan L Pro SUV Debuts At Beijing Auto Show 2024
  • Volkswagen also revealed that it will introduce over 30 new models across all powertrains and in all segments by 2030
    Volkswagen ID.Code Concept SUV Unveiled; Previews New Range Of EVs For China

Latest News

  • Kia India has exported over 250,000 vehicles built at its Anantapur plant from August 2019 to April 2024, with the Seltos being the top contributor
    Kia India Crosses 2.5 Lakh Vehicle Exports Milestone
  • Despite a late challenge from Marquez, Bagnaia maintained his lead to secure victory, with Acosta securing third place.
    MotoGP: Bagnaia Claims First Sprint Victory Of 2024 In Mugello Ahead Of Marquez; Martin Crashes Out
  • The third-generation Audi Q7 spotted in testing hints at comprehensive upgrades, and is expected to arrive by next year.
    India-Bound Next-Generation Audi Q7 Spotted Testing
  • Dream Series Editions will get additional features like an enhanced infotainment system along with more safety features
    Maruti Suzuki To Launch Limited Dream Editions of Alto, S-Presso And Celerio; Priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh
  • The 20-year-old rider made his MotoGP debut this year with the GasGas-branded Tech3 satellite squad, riding a factory RC16 with KTM-supplied engineers.
    MotoGP: Pedro Acosta To Join Factory KTM Team In 2025
  • The potential affected models include Model S (2012-2024), Model X (2015-2024), Model 3 (2017-2023) and Model Y (2020-2023).
    Tesla To Issue OTA Update For Faulty Seat Belt Warning System
  • Auto Gear Shift (AGS) – which is Maruti-speak for automated manual transmissions – is available as an option on all Maruti Suzuki hatchbacks on sale in India.
    Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Cut: AMT Variants Of Fronx, Dzire, Swift, Wagon R Get Cheaper
  • After four years of turbulent market conditions, the organisers have axed the prestigious Geneva Motor Show, and a revival is all but ruled out.
    Geneva International Motor Show Axed, Organising Foundation To Be Dissolved
  • Jeep hasn’t specified when the Trailhawk will go into production, although it stated that it will be after the Wagoneer S goes on sale in the US and Canada.
    Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk Concept Unveiled
  • The Ninja ZX 4RR will be shipped to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will be sold in limited numbers
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX 4RR Launched In India At Rs 9.10 Lakh

Research More on Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan
8.1

Volkswagen Tiguan

Starts at ₹ 35.17 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Tiguan Specifications
View Tiguan Features

Popular Volkswagen Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • New Volkswagen Tiguan Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Tata Punch EV
Toyota Fortuner
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved