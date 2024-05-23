VW’s Das WeltAuto Used Car Business To Be Rebranded Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

At the release of the 2023 India Blue Book Report, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta revealed that the company will be rebranding its used car business going forward. The company’s Das WeltAuto used car business, launched in India back in 2012, is set to be rebranded as Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned.

Gupta said that the rebranding was a global affair with the German carmaker rebranding its used car business globally. He added that the business would be completely rebranded over the coming months.

“What we have realised over the last 5-6 years is that increasingly the difference between a used car buyer and a new car buyer is diminishing. Earlier a new car buyer, your price points were two times of what the used car buyer’s was. The used car buyer’s accessibility of which cars he wants to buy was also known," Gupta said.

Das WeltAuto centres to be rebranded Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned in the coming months.

"But now, many customers are preferring to go for a used car as their first car. So as a brand, it makes more sense from our point of view to at least communicate and project similar brand values across our new car business and used car business. That’s why we have taken a call this year to transition from Das WeltAuto, which is already a big brand in the used car market, and transition to Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned,” Gupta added.

Gupta also said that a key factor for the transition was to offer the same levels of trust and quality perceived by VW’s new car customers to its used car business.

Volkswagen currently operates over 100 Das WeltAuto used car outlets located in over 80 cities across India. The dealerships operating as multi-brand pre-owned car sales outlets reported sales of over 30,000 units last year with VW anticipating sales to grow further in the current year.