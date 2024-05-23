Login
VW’s Das WeltAuto Used Car Business To Be Rebranded Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

The rebranding in India is part of a global move to bring the used car and new car sales businesses closer.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 23, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • VW's used car business to be rebranded Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned
  • Move aims to bring the perception of trust and quality associated with VW's new cars to used car business
  • Das WeltAuto sold over 30,000 units in India last year

At the release of the 2023 India Blue Book Report, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta revealed that the company will be rebranding its used car business going forward. The company’s Das WeltAuto used car business, launched in India back in 2012, is set to be rebranded as Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned.

 

Also read: Skoda, Volkswagen, And Renault Introduce Nation-wide Summer Camp In India
 

Gupta said that the rebranding was a global affair with the German carmaker rebranding its used car business globally. He added that the business would be completely rebranded over the coming months.

 

“What we have realised over the last 5-6 years is that increasingly the difference between a used car buyer and a new car buyer is diminishing. Earlier a new car buyer, your price points were two times of what the used car buyer’s was. The used car buyer’s accessibility of which cars he wants to buy was also known," Gupta said.

 

Also read: Volkswagen Taigun 1.0L GT Line, 1.5L GT Plus Sport Launched In India
 

Das Welt Auto

Das WeltAuto centres to be rebranded Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned in the coming months.

 

"But now, many customers are preferring to go for a used car as their first car. So as a brand, it makes more sense from our point of view to at least communicate and project similar brand values across our new car business and used car business. That’s why we have taken a call this year to transition from Das WeltAuto, which is already a big brand in the used car market, and transition to Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned,” Gupta added.

 

Gupta also said that a key factor for the transition was to offer the same levels of trust and quality perceived by VW’s new car customers to its used car business.

 

Volkswagen currently operates over 100 Das WeltAuto used car outlets located in over 80 cities across India. The dealerships operating as multi-brand pre-owned car sales outlets reported sales of over 30,000 units last year with VW anticipating sales to grow further in the current year.

# Volkswagen# Volkswagen India# Das WeltAuto# VW Das Welt Auto# Cars
