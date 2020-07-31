F1: Racing Point's Sergio Perez Tests Positive For COVID-19, To Skip British GP

Racing Point driver Sergio Perez will not participating in the 2020 Formula One British Grand Prix this weekend after testing positive for COVID-19. The driver was self-isolating after being absent from the Silverstone Circuit on Thursday, following what the team called an 'inconclusive' test. However, a re-test later on Thursday itself confirmed that the 30-year-old has been tested positive. This does come as a shock despite the several precautions taken by the teams and organisers this year due to the pandemic. The incident though will not impact the race schedule for this weekend.

In a statement, the FIA and F1 said, "Perez has entered self-quarantine in accordance with the instructions of the relevant public health authorities, and will continue to follow the procedure mandated by those authorities. With assistance of the local organiser of the British Grand Prix, local health authorities and the FIA COVID-19 delegate, a full track and trace initiative has been undertaken and all close contacts have been quarantined. The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 have provided for swift containment of an incident that will have no wider impact on this weekend's event."

Racing Point will field two cars in the race this weekend and will announce the replacement driver shortly

The FIA says that Formula 1 follows a strict regime as part of its safety protocols that not only means a smaller crew in the paddocks but strict social distancing norms, face masks, and the absence of spectators at the race tracks. Apart from Perez, the Racing Point team members that were in contact with the driver have also been self-isolating as a precautionary measure.

A statement from the team read that Perez is "physically well and in good spirits." Racing Point still plans to field two cars in the race with a revised driver line-up. It is likely that Mercedes' reserve drivers Stoffel Vandoorne or Esteban Gutierrez could be called to join Lance Stroll in the paddocks. Reports also suggest that Nico Hulkenberg could also return for the drive. More details on the new driver announcement is expected later today.

