F1: Why Did Haas Ask Alfa Romeo To Delay Its Driver Announcement? 

Mick Schumacher who leads the F2 championship right now and is odds on favourite to score a F1 seat in 2021 is a Ferrari Driver Academy prodigy.

Schumacher and Mazepin will be driving the Haas F1 car in 2021 expand View Photos
Schumacher and Mazepin will be driving the Haas F1 car in 2021

Haas boss Guenther Steiner has revealed that it had asked Alfa Romeo to delay its announcement of the confirmation of Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi for 2021. “I asked Fred (Vasseur, Alfa team manager) to wait to make his announcement but it apparently did not work,” he told Ekstra Bladet. “Mick is a Ferrari driver. A lot is going on, but he is their driver and not mine,” he added, hinting at the fact that he didn't want the announcement of Michael Schumacher's son to be confirmed by the Alfa Romeo announcement. 

Alfa Romeo said that Antonio Giovinazzi was better suited for next year with the same chassis being carried over

"My plan is still that we do not announce our drivers until the season is over,” Steiner added. 

Mick Schumacher who leads the F2 championship right now and is odds on favourite to score a F1 seat in 2021 is a Ferrari Driver Academy prodigy. Earlier it was rumoured that Schumacher was slated to be joining the Alfa Romeo team which is Ferrari's sister team, but Giovinazzi's improved performances and Raikkonen's retention mean that young Schumacher is slated for Haas which is also a Ferrari customer team. 

Mick Schumacher is tipped to enter F1 in 2021 with Alfa Romeo

Earlier two weeks ago, Haas had revealed both its drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen would be leaving the team. Schumacher is the favourite for the seat and he will likely be partnered with Nikita Mazepin who is the son of Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin who may bring a massive cash infusion into the flegeling American F1 team. 

Schumacher was originally scheduled to test the Alfa Romeo at the FP1 of the Eifel FP but that session got cancelled.

