F1: Haas Reveals 2024 Livery; Team Principal Remains Pessimistic About Performance
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 3, 2024
- Haas unveils 2024 VF-24 livery with subtle changes
- New principal Ayao Komatsu anticipates Haas starting 2024 towards the back of the grid
- Haas undergoes significant off-season changes, including a new team principal
The Haas F1 Team has revealed the livery for its upcoming 2024 Formula 1 challenger, the VF-24, showcasing subtle changes compared to its predecessor, the VF-23. The most noticeable alteration is the predominantly black upper nose section, distinguishing it from the previous white design. The unveiling precedes the car's debut at a Silverstone shakedown on February 11.
While the team expresses anticipation for the VF-24, acknowledging drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, new team principal Ayao Komatsu offers a realistic outlook. Komatsu emphasises the short-term challenges, citing a late start to development due to the VF-23's late-season upgrade. The team anticipates starting the season towards the back of the grid in Bahrain.
Haas underwent significant off-season changes, parting ways with long-time team principal Guenther Steiner and replacing him with Ayao Komatsu. The team aims for a comprehensive revision of its technical program, adopting a more engineering-centric approach. Andrea De Zordo is promoted to technical director, succeeding Simone Resta.
Komatsu acknowledges the need for short-term sacrifices for long-term gains, referencing a late start and a pause for the VF-23 upgrade. Despite expected initial challenges, he emphasises a focus on understanding the VF-24's strengths and weaknesses to formulate a coherent development plan.
Haas aims for a more streamlined development process, learning from past challenges. The VF-24's design features a USA flag on the nose drawing from the team's American identity. The pushrod front suspension and pullrod rear suspension continue from the VF-23, while the front wing and sidepod profile follow the upgraded design introduced in the 2023 United States Grand Prix.
To improve communication and streamline operations, Damien Brayshaw is appointed as Performance Director, overseeing upgrades and collaborating with the aero department. The team remains committed to internal promotions, with plans to fill De Zordo's former role from within its ranks.
Despite the cautious start expected in Bahrain, Haas remains optimistic about the VF-24's potential, aiming to gather quality data during testing to guide future developments.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-15351 second ago
The sportbike is based on the same 776 cc, parallel twin engine as the V-Strom 800 DE also displayed at the Expo.
-10784 second ago
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali expresses gratitude for Suzuka, highlighting its significance in the sport.
33 second ago
Royal Enfield reported a cumulative sales growth of 2 per cent in January 2024 with domestic sales up 4 per cent. Exports, meanwhile, slid 20 per cent year-on-year
31 minutes ago
The company reported total SUV sales of 43,068 units in the domestic market while cumulative sales, including commercial vehicles, stood at 73,944 units.
14 hours ago
The middleweight Yamaha twins, the naked MT-07, and the full-faired R7, are likely to be launched in India, although pricing will be extremely important.
15 hours ago
The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE has been spotted on test in India and is expected to be launched later this year.
15 hours ago
The domestic sales for the month registered 38 per cent YoY growth, while the exports grew substantially by 102 per cent.
15 hours ago
While starting prices for both the ZS EV and the Comet EV have been lowered, the Hector diesel and the Gloster too have received price revisions.
16 hours ago
The company also introduced an extended battery warranty of 8 years or up to 80,000 km across all its products
17 hours ago
The company witnessed year-over-year growth of 13 per cent and month-over-month growth of 20 per cent for its sales in January 2024.
-10784 second ago
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali expresses gratitude for Suzuka, highlighting its significance in the sport.
23 hours ago
The most successful partnership between Hamilton and Mercedes in F1 history will come to an end at the 2025 season of Formula 1
1 day ago
Formula 1 tightens appeal rules, requiring teams to lodge disputes within four days and pay a deposit, aiming for faster resolution.
4 days ago
Norris has signed a new contract with McLaren that will see him stay with the team beyond 2025
7 days ago
The contract duration remains undisclosed, but will likely extend beyond 2026 regulation shift