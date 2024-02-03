F1: Haas Reveals 2024 Livery; Team Principal Remains Pessimistic About Performance

The Haas F1 Team has revealed the livery for its upcoming 2024 Formula 1 challenger, the VF-24, showcasing subtle changes compared to its predecessor, the VF-23. The most noticeable alteration is the predominantly black upper nose section, distinguishing it from the previous white design. The unveiling precedes the car's debut at a Silverstone shakedown on February 11.



While the team expresses anticipation for the VF-24, acknowledging drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, new team principal Ayao Komatsu offers a realistic outlook. Komatsu emphasises the short-term challenges, citing a late start to development due to the VF-23's late-season upgrade. The team anticipates starting the season towards the back of the grid in Bahrain.



Haas underwent significant off-season changes, parting ways with long-time team principal Guenther Steiner and replacing him with Ayao Komatsu. The team aims for a comprehensive revision of its technical program, adopting a more engineering-centric approach. Andrea De Zordo is promoted to technical director, succeeding Simone Resta.



Komatsu acknowledges the need for short-term sacrifices for long-term gains, referencing a late start and a pause for the VF-23 upgrade. Despite expected initial challenges, he emphasises a focus on understanding the VF-24's strengths and weaknesses to formulate a coherent development plan.



Haas aims for a more streamlined development process, learning from past challenges. The VF-24's design features a USA flag on the nose drawing from the team's American identity. The pushrod front suspension and pullrod rear suspension continue from the VF-23, while the front wing and sidepod profile follow the upgraded design introduced in the 2023 United States Grand Prix.

To improve communication and streamline operations, Damien Brayshaw is appointed as Performance Director, overseeing upgrades and collaborating with the aero department. The team remains committed to internal promotions, with plans to fill De Zordo's former role from within its ranks.



Despite the cautious start expected in Bahrain, Haas remains optimistic about the VF-24's potential, aiming to gather quality data during testing to guide future developments.