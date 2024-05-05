Login

Former Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner Takes Legal Action Against Team

Steiner has initiated legal proceedings against his former employer, alleging non-payment of owed commissions and unauthorised use of his likeness for promotional purposes.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Guenther Steiner, former Haas F1 team principal, initiates legal action against the team.
  • Court documents reveal Steiner's claims of non-payment of owed commissions spanning multiple years and unauthorised exploitation of his image by Haas F1.
  • Steiner alleges that Haas F1 continues to profit from merchandise featuring his name and image without authorization

Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner has initiated legal proceedings against his former employer, alleging non-payment of owed commissions and unauthorised use of his likeness for promotional purposes.
 

Court documents filed in Mecklenburg, North Carolina, reveal Steiner's claims that Haas F1 failed to fulfil financial obligations outlined in his employment agreement, spanning multiple years.
 

Haas 1

Among the grievances cited, Steiner asserts that Haas F1 neglected to compensate him for commissions owed during the years 2021, 2022, and 2023, as stipulated in his employment contract, which the team chose not to renew at the end of last year.
 

Additionally, Steiner alleges that Haas F1 continues to profit from merchandise featuring his name and image, as well as utilising his likeness on its official website, without his authorization or payment of royalties.
 

While specific details regarding the commissions remain undisclosed in the court documents, it is suggested that they may be linked to sponsor deals brokered by Steiner during his tenure with the team.
 

F1 Haas Re Sign Magnussen And Hulkenberg For 2024 1

Furthermore, Steiner contends that Haas F1 unlawfully benefited from his presence in the popular Netflix series "Drive to Survive," which significantly boosted the team's visibility and fan engagement. Despite his employment termination, Haas allegedly continues to leverage Steiner's brand and image for financial gain.
 

In response to these allegations, Steiner seeks proper compensation for the unauthorised use of his name, image, and likeness by Haas F1 following the termination of his employment contract.

# Gunther Steiner# Haas F1 Team# Haas F1# Haas Formula 1# Motorsport
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc kept Max Verstappen within two seconds throughout the race, the Dutchman edging a close battle between the two drivers.
F1: Verstappen Clinches Sprint Victory Ahead of Leclerc At Miami
The experience will include VIP tickets to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and a passenger lap around the Fiorano test track in the Ferrari 296 GTB
Airbnb’s New ‘Icons’ Series To Offer Users A Chance To Spend A Night At The Ferrari Museum
Honda Two Wheelers India sold 5,61,946 vehicles in April 2024, while Hero MotoCorp reported sales of 5,33,585 units during the same period.
Two Wheeler Sales April 2024: Honda Two-Wheelers India Outsells Hero MotoCorp
Burgess' resignation comes three years after hew joined the Indian electric two-wheeler firm in April 2021.
Wayne Burgess Steps Down As Vice President Of Design At Ola Electric
Despite admitting flaws in his lap, Verstappen's pole-clinching performance showcases Red Bull's signature pace at the Miami track.
Max Verstappen Claims Sprint Pole At Miami Grand Prix 2024
Deliveries for the third-gen Panamera commences today, May 4, 2024.
New Porsche Panamera Launched In India At Rs 1.70 Crore
The Pulsar NS400Z is priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), which is quite competitive. Here’s how it stacks up against its rivals in terms of pricing in the Indian market.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Vs Apache RTR 310, Speed 400, Duke 250, Gixxer 250, And CB300F: Price Comparison
Suzuki sold 99,377 units in April 2024, witnessing a 12 per cent growth year-on-year, as against 88,731 units sold in April 2023.
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 12% You Growth
The actor opted for the sodalite blue exterior shade for her new ride.
Actor Mona Singh Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV
The new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II will get an updated front design, as seen in the leaked image, while retaining the Pantheon grille.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Leaked Ahead Of Debut
Hulkenberg's departure from Haas opens a new chapter in his career, where he'll play a pivotal role in developing Audi's inaugural F1 car.
Nico Hulkenberg Leaves Haas to Join Incoming Audi F1 Team From 2025
Haas acknowledges short-term challenges, emphasises focus on understanding the VF-24's strengths, and aims for a streamlined organisational structure.
F1: Haas Reveals 2024 Livery; Team Principal Remains Pessimistic About Performance
Haas F1 Team undergoes a major leadership shake-up, parting ways with team principal Guenther Steiner after a disappointing 2023 season.
Haas F1 Team Parts Ways With Guenther Steiner; Ayao Komatsu Takes Over As Team Principal
The Haas Formula 1 team has officially confirmed that Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen will remain behind the wheel for the upcoming 2024 season.
F1: Haas Re-Sign Magnussen And Hulkenberg For 2024
Despite starting on the more resilient ‘hard’ tyres, Alonso could do nothing to challenge Verstappen for the victory of the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix
F1: Verstappen Cruises To Monaco GP Victory Despite Wet Weather Drama
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorsport
  • Former Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner Takes Legal Action Against Team
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved