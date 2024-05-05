Former Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner Takes Legal Action Against Team

Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner has initiated legal proceedings against his former employer, alleging non-payment of owed commissions and unauthorised use of his likeness for promotional purposes.



Court documents filed in Mecklenburg, North Carolina, reveal Steiner's claims that Haas F1 failed to fulfil financial obligations outlined in his employment agreement, spanning multiple years.



Among the grievances cited, Steiner asserts that Haas F1 neglected to compensate him for commissions owed during the years 2021, 2022, and 2023, as stipulated in his employment contract, which the team chose not to renew at the end of last year.



Additionally, Steiner alleges that Haas F1 continues to profit from merchandise featuring his name and image, as well as utilising his likeness on its official website, without his authorization or payment of royalties.



While specific details regarding the commissions remain undisclosed in the court documents, it is suggested that they may be linked to sponsor deals brokered by Steiner during his tenure with the team.



Furthermore, Steiner contends that Haas F1 unlawfully benefited from his presence in the popular Netflix series "Drive to Survive," which significantly boosted the team's visibility and fan engagement. Despite his employment termination, Haas allegedly continues to leverage Steiner's brand and image for financial gain.



In response to these allegations, Steiner seeks proper compensation for the unauthorised use of his name, image, and likeness by Haas F1 following the termination of his employment contract.