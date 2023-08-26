F1: Haas Re-Sign Magnussen And Hulkenberg For 2024

Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen have signed new contracts with Haas F1, which will see them race for the team, in 2024.

Nico Hulkenberg's return to the Formula 1 racing scene has been nothing short of impressive. The German driver, after a hiatus, has showcased his prowess by qualifying for Q3 an impressive six times out of twelve races in the current season. Moreover, he clinched Haas' best result of the season, securing a commendable seventh place in the Australian Grand Prix.

Also Read: Ferrari 296 GTB Review: Cooking Up A Storm

Meanwhile, Kevin Magnussen, with six seasons under his belt at Haas, has also proved his mettle. In this season, he secured two of the team's three points finishes with tenth-place achievements in the Saudi Arabian and Miami Grands Prix. His enduring dedication to the team, combined with his consistent performance, reaffirms his value to the American outfit.

Also Read: Rakshith Dave Wins A Double After A Remarkable Debut At Malaysia Super Bike Championship 2023

Collectively, Hulkenberg and Magnussen boast an impressive 346 Grand Prix starts, a testament to their seasoned careers. Haas places their faith in this wealth of experience to propel the team to new heights. Presently occupying the eighth spot in the constructors' championship, the same position held at the close of the 2022 campaign, Haas seeks to leverage the dynamic driving duo's skills to advance in the racing ranks.

Guenther Steiner, the Team Principal of Haas, expressed his confidence in the current driver pairing. "I think it’s safe to say that we’ve had an extremely solid driver pairing this season in Formula 1 and ultimately there was no reason to look to change that moving forward," Steiner affirmed.

Also Read: Maserati Showcases The MCXtrema; A Limited-Run Track-Only Racecar

In discussing the drivers individually, he highlighted their unique attributes. Magnussen, a familiar figure in Haas colours, has accumulated a remarkable 113 starts for the team. His profound understanding of the team's dynamics and his adeptness in guiding its engineering endeavours make him an invaluable asset. On the other hand, Hulkenberg, despite his absence from full-time Formula 1 racing since 2019, seamlessly integrated into the team. His extensive experience of nearly 200 starts in Formula 1 brings invaluable insights and performance enhancements to the team.

Steiner also underscored the pair's instrumental role in driving the team's development. Their feedback has been instrumental in resolving issues faced by Haas with their VF-23 car. Moreover, their synergy extends beyond the track, contributing to partner activations and engaging with fans.

Both Magnussen and Hulkenberg are enthusiastic about their continuing journey with Haas. Magnussen expressed his delight at extending his partnership with the Team. He acknowledged the learning curve faced with the VF-23, indicating that insights from this season will fuel developments for the 2024 car. Hulkenberg, similarly elated, welcomed the early confirmation for next season, allowing him to concentrate solely on racing and performance improvements.

As the current season resumes following F1’s three-week summer break, the driving duo will make their return to the track at Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix. Haas' calculated decision to retain experienced drivers reflects their commitment to enhancing performance and ensuring the stability required for progress.