Rakshith Dave Wins A Double After A Remarkable Debut At Malaysia Super Bike Championship 2023

Hailing from Chennai, Rakshith achieved a stunning double victory
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

23-Aug-23 12:32 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Rakshith competed in the Malaysia SBK 250cc category (B Class)
  • Rakshith's racing journey began in 2020 at the Madras International Circuit
  • He represented CRA Motorsports India

Indian teenager Rakshith Dave has created quite a stir in the world of racing, making a remarkable debut at the Malaysian Superbike Championship 2023. Hailing from Chennai, Rakshith achieved a stunning double victory during the championship's first round at the Sepang International Circuit in Kuala Lumpur.

Riding a Honda CBR250RR, Rakshith competed in the Malaysia SBK 250cc category (B Class) and emerged victorious in both races. This accomplishment is impressive considering it was his first time racing at the renowned Sepang International Circuit, often associated with MotoGP events. Rakshith's performance also earned him the 'Week-end Warrior Trophy' in the MSBK 250 B Race category.

 

Also Read: 2023 MotoGP Bharat To Be Held From September 22-24; Pre-Registration For Tickets Open

 

Throughout the races, Rakshith displayed noteworthy control and steady pacing. Despite competition from riders like Izrul and Huan Ni, Rakshith maintained his lead, securing the fastest time on the track. Racing for CRA Motorsports India, he qualified in the second position in his class and began both races from the 11th position on the combined grid for all three classes. While he succeeded in Race 1, Race 2 demanded a tougher fight.

In terms of timing, Rakshith completed Race 2 in 20 minutes and 52.611 seconds, while he finished Race 1 in 20 minutes and 52.433 seconds. On the combined overall grid, he claimed the 7th position in Race 1 and the 10th position in Race 2. Notably, He Kuan Ni from the Lady Boss Racing Team secured the second spot with a time of 20 minutes and 53.833 seconds, followed by Md Nur Haikal from the HJ Racing Team at 21 minutes and 3.022 seconds.

 

Rakshith celebrated his victory and reflected on the race, stating, "It was a really good race, although the start was not that great. But I managed to put on a good fight to stay in the momentum."

Rakshith's racing journey began in 2020 at the Madras International Circuit, where he participated in the Honda India Talent Cup and secured a podium finish in his debut race. Progressing to the NSF 250 class, Rakshith further showcased his skills by participating in the inaugural MiniGP India series in 2022, finishing in fourth place overall.

 

The MSBK championship consists of six races held over three rounds at the Sepang venue. The upcoming Round 2 is scheduled from September 8 to 10, while the final round will take place from December 15 to 17, 2023.

 

Image Source

# Motorsport# Malaysia# Sepang International Circuit

