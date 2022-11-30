Factbox-Twitter 2.0: What Has Changed Since Musk Took Over?

Twitter has cut half of its workforce and will begin charging $8 for the sought-after blue verification tick, as Elon Musk puts his stamp on the social media platform he bought for $44 billion.

The Tesla boss, who will also serve as chief executive of Twitter, has announced the following actions after he took control a little over a week ago:

Top management Musk fired top executives including CEO Parag

cuts Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, legal affairs and

policy chief Vijaya Gadde

Layoffs Laid off half the workforce on Friday.

The company fired more than 90% of its India

staff, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

It reported on Sunday that Twitter was asking

dozens of employees who lost their jobs to

return.

$8 for blue Twitter to charge $8/month for

tick Blue, which includes blue tick verification,

verification priority in replies, mentions and search, and

ability to post longer videos and audios.

Advertisers Several corporate advertisers have

hit pause distanced themselves from Twitter, including

General Motors, Oreo maker Mondelez

International, Pfizer Inc and Ford.

Musk tweeted that Twitter has had a

massive drop in revenue from the advertiser

retreat.He had earlier said he wanted the

company to be "the most respected advertising

platform".

Content Musk to set up a content moderation

Moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints".

Council

Video Feature Twitter was working on a feature that would let

people post videos and charge users to view

them, with the company taking a cut of the

proceeds, the Washington Post reported.

Changes to Musk requested that logged out users visiting

Homepage Twitter's site be redirected to Explore page

which shows trending tweets and news stories,

according to a Verge report.

Vine reboot Musk put up a poll on Twitter asking people if

he should bring back Vine. Of the nearly 5

million people who participated, 70% said

"yes". He has instructed Twitter engineers to

work on a Vine reboot that could be ready by

year-end, Axios reported.

Impersonation Twitter users engaging in impersonation without

to lead to clearly specifying it as a "parody" account

account will be permanently suspended without a

suspension warning, Musk tweeted.

Long-form text Musk said Twitter would soon add the ability to

to tweets attach long-form text to tweets, followed by

monetization for creators for all forms of

content.

Search Musk said Twitter's in-app search would be

improvements improved. "Search within Twitter reminds me of

Infoseek in ‘98! That will also get a lot

better pronto," he tweeted.

Content Musk said Twitter's mission is to become the

Accuracy most accurate source of information about the

world.



