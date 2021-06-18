FAME II Subsidy: Ampere Electric Scooters Become More Affordable

Ampere Vehicles, the electric mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited, has announced price reduction of up to Rs. 9,000 on its electric scooters. The price reduction is due to the recent FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacture of Electric Vehicles) subsidy revision policy announced by the government. With the revised incentives, Ampere electric vehicles have become more affordable to consumers across the country. Most electric two-wheeler manufacturers are passing on the cost benefits to consumers, as a result of the revised FAME II incentives announced by the government.

"With significant subsidy revision in FAME II policy, the scheme makes EV affordable as more and more customers can now go for it. Ampere will pass the subsidy benefits to its customers making Ampere electric scooters more affordable to people and help strengthen our customer base," said Roy Kurian, COO, E-Mobility Business (Two and Three-Wheelers), Ampere Electric.

The Ampere Magnus Pro electric scooters are now priced at Rs. 65,990 (Ex-showroom, Bengaluru)

With the revised subsidies, prices for the Ampere Zeal electric scooter in Bengaluru have been reduced to Rs. 59,990 (Ex-showroom) from Rs. 68,990 (Ex-showroom). Prices for the Ampere Magnus Pro electric scooter in Bengaluru have reduced to Rs. 65,990 (Ex-showroom) from Rs. 74,990 (Ex-showroom).

Ampere Electric is one of the fastest growing electric vehicle brands in the country. The company has been focussing on clean mobility solutions and bringing affordable and sustainable electric scooters for last mile connectivity. Ampere Electric has more than 80,000 customers, with 360 outlets in more than 260 towns and cities across the country. In the electric two-wheeler segment, Ampere is one of the fastest growing brands in India, with presence in both B2C and B2B segments.