FAME II Amendment: Revolt RV400 Prices Reduced By Up To Rs. 28,200

Like most electric two-wheeler manufacturers, Revolt Motors has reduced the prices of the RV 400, with the coming of the FAME II scheme amendment. The electric motorcycle was earlier priced at Rs. 118,999 and is now priced at Rs. 90,799 in Delhi. In other cities, it is priced at Rs. 106,999. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The Delhi prices of the Revolt RV 400 see a massive drop of Rs. 28,200. The company is yet to announce the revised pricing for the Revolt RV 300. Revolt Motors will re-open bookings for the RV 400 and the RV 300 electric motorcycles from June 18, 2021 in the six cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. The company had earlier stopped taking fresh booking after witnessing an unprecedented number of bookings last month.

Also Read: Revolt To Re-Open Bookings From June 18, 2021

(The Revolt RV 400 is packed with new generation features, like cloud connectivity, synthesised sounds and a dedicated mobile app)

The company will also expedite the deliveries of pending orders and promises to reduce the time gap between bookings and delivery. The company says it is working hard to increase production capacity at its plant in Manesar, Haryana. Revolt offers a contactless online booking system and customers can register for bookings through the website.

Also Read: Ather 450X Prices Dropped After FAME II Amendment

(The Revolt RV 400 was launched in August 2019)

The RV400 comes with a 3KW (Mid Drive) motor, powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85kmph. The bike can be operated through the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator, geo fencing, customised sounds that you can change with just a tap on the screen, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on your rides and km done, and also the option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station to swap your Revolt's battery at, and be on-the-move in less than 60 seconds. The company is also looking to expand its distribution and service network across 35 cities in India. In addition to this, Revolt is leveraging AI to upscale and provide an in-house developed contactless experience for customers.