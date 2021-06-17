  • Home
  • News
  • FAME II Amendment: Revolt RV400 Prices Reduced By Up To Rs. 28,200

FAME II Amendment: Revolt RV400 Prices Reduced By Up To Rs. 28,200

Revolt Motors has introduced new pricing for the Revolt RV 400 electric motorcycle. The RV 400 will now be priced at Rs. 90,799 (ex-showroom, Delhi) as against its previous price of Rs. 118,999.
authorBy car&bike Team
17-Jun-21 03:19 PM IST
FAME II Amendment: Revolt RV400 Prices Reduced By Up To Rs. 28,200 banner
Highlights
  • Revolt RV 400 ex-showroom prices reduced by Rs. 28,200
  • Revolt to re-open bookings from June 18, 2021
  • Revised prices for RV 300 yet to be announced

Like most electric two-wheeler manufacturers, Revolt Motors has reduced the prices of the RV 400, with the coming of the FAME II scheme amendment. The electric motorcycle was earlier priced at Rs. 118,999 and is now priced at Rs. 90,799 in Delhi. In other cities, it is priced at Rs. 106,999. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The Delhi prices of the Revolt RV 400 see a massive drop of Rs. 28,200. The company is yet to announce the revised pricing for the Revolt RV 300. Revolt Motors will re-open bookings for the RV 400 and the RV 300 electric motorcycles from June 18, 2021 in the six cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. The company had earlier stopped taking fresh booking after witnessing an unprecedented number of bookings last month.

Also Read: Revolt To Re-Open Bookings From June 18, 2021

f1sg9kog

(The Revolt RV 400 is packed with new generation features, like cloud connectivity, synthesised sounds and a dedicated mobile app)

The company will also expedite the deliveries of pending orders and promises to reduce the time gap between bookings and delivery. The company says it is working hard to increase production capacity at its plant in Manesar, Haryana. Revolt offers a contactless online booking system and customers can register for bookings through the website.

Also Read: Ather 450X Prices Dropped After FAME II Amendment

lupr2a5g

(The Revolt RV 400 was launched in August 2019)

The RV400 comes with a 3KW (Mid Drive) motor, powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85kmph. The bike can be operated through the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator, geo fencing, customised sounds that you can change with just a tap on the screen, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on your rides and km done, and also the option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station to swap your Revolt's battery at, and be on-the-move in less than 60 seconds. The company is also looking to expand its distribution and service network across 35 cities in India. In addition to this, Revolt is leveraging AI to upscale and provide an in-house developed contactless experience for customers.

Related Articles
EKA Mobility Partners With goEgoNetwork For Setting Up EV Charging Stations
EKA Mobility Partners With goEgoNetwork For Setting Up EV Charging Stations
3 days ago
Ola Electric To Lay Off 200 Engineers As Part Of Restructuring Exercise, Plan To Hire 5,000 Engineers In 18 Months
Ola Electric To Lay Off 200 Engineers As Part Of Restructuring Exercise, Plan To Hire 5,000 Engineers In 18 Months
4 days ago
Exclusive: Ather Energy Aims To Produce 35,000 Units A Month With New Plant
Exclusive: Ather Energy Aims To Produce 35,000 Units A Month With New Plant
7 days ago
EV Charging Infrastructure Set Up Could Attract Benefits Under FAME Scheme – Report
EV Charging Infrastructure Set Up Could Attract Benefits Under FAME Scheme – Report
8 days ago

Top trending

1Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
2TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh