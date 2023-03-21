  • Home
Ferrari Reports Cyber Incident With Ransom Demand; No Impact To Operations

Ferrari said it notified its customers of the potential data exposure and the nature of the incident.
authorBy Reuters
21-Mar-23 11:12 AM IST
Italian luxury sports car maker Ferrari SpA said on Monday that a hacker recently demanded ransom from the company related to certain client contact details, adding that the breach had no impact on the company's operations.

The company said it had started an investigation with a third-party cybersecurity firm and informed relevant authorities.

(Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

