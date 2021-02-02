Finally over a year after its global unveil, the Ferrari Roma has come to India and we just can't help staring at this stunning looker. The Ferrari Roma has been launched in India at ₹ 3.61 crore (Ex-Showroom) and of course the prices go even up depending on the customisation options. The Roma is a head turner and builds up quite aesthetically on the GT design language. It's a departure from what we have usually seen from the family of the prancing horse. The flared fenders, sleek headlamps and body-coloured grille are reminiscent of the 'La Dolce Vita' concept which means to live a life full of pleasure and luxury.

The front end is characterised by the body-coloured grille along with the sharp LED adaptive headlamps.

Sitting in line with the typical Ferrari design, sleek lines, elegant silhouette and its understated class, make the Ferrari Roma look like a million bucks! The car is long at 4.6 metres in length and tips the scale at 1,472 kg. The engineers at Ferrari have used the new modular technology in the chassis of the Roma. This means that both, the body-shell and the chassis have been redesigned to incorporate the latest weight reduction and advanced production technologies. In fact, 70 per cent of the components are entirely new. The Roma also gets new vehicle dynamics systems such as the Side Slip Control 6.0 and a dynamic enhancer that controls the yaw angle by hydraulically adjusting brake pressure at the callipers.

The shape of the Ferrari Roma is typical of a GT and the rear roofline merges into the muscular haunches

The Ferrari Roma being a front engined car, gets a long hood. View it in profile and the clean, elegant lines of the car come to the fore. The shape is typical of a GT and the rear roofline merges into the muscular haunches, giving the Roma a sense of sportiness. At the rear, your attention directly goes to the strips of LED tail lamps and the two pairs of exhaust tips on either side. There is a rear spoiler integrated into the rear windscreen which is said to deploy automatically at high speeds.

The Ferrari Roma is offered as a 2+2 seater.

The cabin design consists of two separate cells, one each for the driver and the passenger. It is a two plus seater coupe which means that along with the two seats up front, there are two small seats at the rear which can used for keeping luggage or having children, definitely not adults! There is a flat-bottomed steering wheel with all the haptic controls and behind that is a 16-inch digital instrument console, reading out all the necessary information. And there is an 8.4-inch vertical tablet-like touchscreen in the centre as well, which can be used to control the AC, infotainment and so on along with a small display for the passenger as well. Ferrari will also offer optional advanced driver assistance systems, matrix LED headlamps and adaptive cruise control as well.

The Ferrari Roma has a top-speed in excess of 320 kmph.

The Ferrari Roma is powered by a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 petrol motor which had won the engine of the year award for four years in a row and does duty on the 488 Pista as well. It pumps out 603 bhp at 5,750 - 7,500 rpm and 760 Nm at 3,000 - 5,750 rpm. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Triple digit speeds in the Ferrari Roma comes in a flash at 3.4 seconds and it does the 0-200 kmph stint in just 9.3 seconds, while the top-speed is rated at 320 kmph.

