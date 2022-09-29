Ferrari SP51 Is A Bespoke Spider Built For A Taiwanese Customer

For many, the Ferrari 812 GTS is simply a dream car. Not so for a Ferrari collector from Taiwan. Although he likes the lines of the front-engine sports car, he wanted more than just a removable roof section for enjoying the fresh air. It's good that Ferrari does almost everything for its loyal paying customers. Accordingly, a unique roadster based on the 812 GTS was created in Maranello. This goes by the name of Ferrari SP51, manufactured as part of the special project program.

The Ferrari SP51, designed by the Ferrari Centro Stile under the direction of Flavio Manzoni, is a front-engined V12 Spider based on the Ferrari 812 GTS, from which it inherited its configuration, chassis, and engine. At first glance, the most striking feature of the SP51 is the open top, which makes this unique vehicle a real roadster in every respect. Where the GTS still had two airdomes behind the passengers, the SP51 has a newly designed aero element. The new exterior is rounded off by a three-layer paint finish in Rosso Passionale - specially developed for this vehicle in combination with a blue and white vertical stripe across the entire body.

The redrawn rear is composed of two flying ramparts optically softened by two deep carbon fibre air scoops. Between these two elements is a transverse carbon fibre wing whose profile overlaps the flying buttresses. Up front, the specially designed headlights give the SP51 a facelift. At the back, the lights are located under a new spoiler. The bonnet draws attention to itself with a large carbon insert that continues the ventilation gills. Further modifications can be found on the flanks. Carbon fins were fitted behind the front wheels. The wheel arches and doors are drawn in more strongly. The sill area is accentuated with carbon inserts. The five-spoke alloy wheels have also been redesigned.

The blue and white motif also runs lengthwise through the interior. The white and blue stripes can be found on the centre console, the cover between the two seats and on the stitching of the steering wheel. Flanking the surfaces disappear under red Alcantara, decorated with white cross-stitched seams and blue lines, and complemented by shiny carbon surfaces on the steering wheel, centre console and dashboard.

What can be expected is that the SP51 is lighter than the 812 GTS thanks to the absence of the retractable roof and its mechanism, so it should weigh less than 1,600 kg. Regarding the mechanics, Ferrari does not speak of any change, so the Ferrari SP51 should share entrails with the Ferrari 812 GTS. That means that under its very long hood rests a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine that develops 800 bhp. Nor has its price transpired, although it far exceeds the 340,000 euros (Rs. 2,68,63,098) of the 812 GTS.