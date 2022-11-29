Ferrari Confirms Team Boss Mattia Binotto Has Resigned

Ferrari has confirmed that Mattia Binotto is set to leave his position as Ferrari Team Principal by the end of the year. For weeks there had been speculation that Binotto would be leaving the team and Ferrari after 28 years of service because of a disappointing season for the Scuderia Ferrari team where it led the world championship fight in the early half of the season only to fizzle away.

Apart from issues around the slow development of the car and reliability issues with regards to the new engine Ferrari had developed, there were also a dizzying array of strategic and operational goof ups which led to many calling for his head.

But only weeks ago, Ferrari had issued a statement that rumours of Binotto being replaced by Alfa Romeo team boss Fred Vasseur were unfounded. The fact that there is no replacement lined up is indicative of the fact that Ferrari had no intention of replacing him immediately, but as the press statement says, he indeed did resign.

“The process is underway to identify Scuderia Ferrari’s new Team Principal and is expected to be finalised in the new year,” said Ferrari.

“With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari,” said Binotto. I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set,” said Binotto.

“I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future. I think it is right to take this step at this time as hard as this decision has been for me. I would like to thank all the people at the Gestione Sportiva who have shared this journey with me, made up of difficulties but also of great satisfaction,” he added.

Binotto had been elevated to the position of team boss from technical director in 2019, but he oversaw two really torrid seasons. In 2021, Ferrari improved and in 2022 it improved further as it was back in the hunt for wins with 4 wins and 12 pole positions, the most the team has had in one season.

But critics argue that Ferrari could’ve done much better and perhaps even won the world title had it not been for the strategic errors and reliability issues of the car. Insiders have also said that Binotto’s relationship had been deteriorating with star driver Charles Leclerc who is contracted till 2025.

Binotto had told close friends that he had intended to resign as the scrutiny on him had worn him down.



