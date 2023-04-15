  • Home
  • News
  • Ferrari Team Principal Says All F1 Teams Are Aligned To Introduce Sprint Qualifying

Ferrari Team Principal Says All F1 Teams Are Aligned To Introduce Sprint Qualifying

Fred Vasseur expressed that choosing the “more dynamic” format is a “good decision”, and will lead to more exciting races.
authorBy Mihir Barve
2 mins read
15-Apr-23 06:56 PM IST
1. Fred Vasseur Formula 1 Scuderia Ferrari.jpeg
Highlights
  • Formula 1 is rumoured to introduce a new format for Sprint race weekends.
  • The new format could see Sprint races as a standalone event having no effect on the Grand Prix
  • The grid for the Sprint race will be decided by a ‘Sprint qualifying’ on Saturday morning, while the Friday afternoon Qualifying session will decide Sunday's grid.

As we reported earlier, Formula 1 is rumoured to move to a different format for Sprint race weekends. However the first sprint race of the season is at Baku, Azerbaijan, which is the upcoming race weekend. While some might think there’s very little time to implement a new format for the Sprint race in Baku, Scuderia Ferrari Boss Fred Vasseur thinks otherwise.

 

Also Read: Formula 1 Rumoured To Revamp F1 Sprint Format This Season

Talking to Autosport, Vasseur said "For once I think all the teams were aligned. It's not very often that is the case, so we have to jump on it.” “For sure, the format is more dynamic.” “You can discuss about [implementing] it so late but at the end of the day, I think that if we are all aligned then we have to push for it.”


If the format is implemented, it will see the FP2 session morph into a ‘Sprint qualifying’ session, and there will be only one practice session on a Sprint race weekend on Friday morning. Talking about which, Vasseur said “I like the format. I'm not a big fan of the usual FP2. Sometimes it's a bit boring.” “To try to have something more dynamic during the weekend is a good decision,” he added. 


The new rumoured format will see Formula 1 Sprint race weekend start with a solitary Free Practice session on Friday morning, which will be followed by the Qualifying session on Friday afternoon. This Qualifying session will set the grid for the Grand Prix on Sunday. Saturday meanwhile will be its own independent day, with a Sprint qualifying in the morning, and Sprint race in the afternoon. Top 8 finishers of the Sprint race will earn points, and since the finishing order in the Sprint race won’t set the grid for the main race on Sunday, we can expect a bit more action in the Sprint race, given that drivers will have little to lose.


 

Related Articles
F1: Scuderia Ferrari Head Of Vehicle Concept David Sanchez Resigns - Report
F1: Scuderia Ferrari Head Of Vehicle Concept David Sanchez Resigns - Report
1 month ago
Bahrain GP Race Report: Red Bull Storms To 1-2 Finish As Ferrari Faces Disappointment
Bahrain GP Race Report: Red Bull Storms To 1-2 Finish As Ferrari Faces Disappointment
1 month ago
Max Verstappen Crowned 2022 Formula 1 World Champion After A Dominating Drive At Suzuka
Max Verstappen Crowned 2022 Formula 1 World Champion After A Dominating Drive At Suzuka
6 months ago
F1: Verstappen Coasts To Italian GP Win Behind A Safety Car
F1: Verstappen Coasts To Italian GP Win Behind A Safety Car
7 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2021 Audi A4 40 TFSI Technology
Great Deal
2021 Audi
A4 40 TFSI Technology
  • 17,066 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
8.0
10
39.00 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Honda City VX CVT Petrol [2019-2023]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Honda
City VX CVT Petrol [2019-2023]
  • 48,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
9.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹21,277
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
  • 37,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.49 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,293
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner