Ferrari Team Principal Says All F1 Teams Are Aligned To Introduce Sprint Qualifying

As we reported earlier, Formula 1 is rumoured to move to a different format for Sprint race weekends. However the first sprint race of the season is at Baku, Azerbaijan, which is the upcoming race weekend. While some might think there’s very little time to implement a new format for the Sprint race in Baku, Scuderia Ferrari Boss Fred Vasseur thinks otherwise.

Talking to Autosport , Vasseur said "For once I think all the teams were aligned. It's not very often that is the case, so we have to jump on it.” “For sure, the format is more dynamic.” “You can discuss about [implementing] it so late but at the end of the day, I think that if we are all aligned then we have to push for it.”



If the format is implemented, it will see the FP2 session morph into a ‘Sprint qualifying’ session, and there will be only one practice session on a Sprint race weekend on Friday morning. Talking about which, Vasseur said “I like the format. I'm not a big fan of the usual FP2. Sometimes it's a bit boring.” “To try to have something more dynamic during the weekend is a good decision,” he added.



The new rumoured format will see Formula 1 Sprint race weekend start with a solitary Free Practice session on Friday morning, which will be followed by the Qualifying session on Friday afternoon. This Qualifying session will set the grid for the Grand Prix on Sunday. Saturday meanwhile will be its own independent day, with a Sprint qualifying in the morning, and Sprint race in the afternoon. Top 8 finishers of the Sprint race will earn points, and since the finishing order in the Sprint race won’t set the grid for the main race on Sunday, we can expect a bit more action in the Sprint race, given that drivers will have little to lose.



