Fiat Pulse Compact SUV's Interior Revealed

A while back Fiat called in for suggestions to name its upcoming compact SUV. Well that SUV is now called the Pulse. The carmaker had showcased the SUV earlier this year and now it has released images of its cabin and we have to say that it's quite a simple and minimalist design and is well executed. The cabin is also equipped with latest bells and whistles and you a fully digital 7.0-inch instrument cluster along with a 10.1-inch standalone touchscreen infotainment system.

The design is fresh inside out.

Now the Pulse being the latest model in FCA's stable is equipped with all the latest tech. It gets the Uconnect software that is borrowed from the Toro pickup truck where the screen is arranged in portrait mode, but the Pulse gets a more conventional horizontal setup. The design is also fresh and features different climate controls along with a red Sport button on the steering wheel. Fiat also says it has developed new textures and fabrics along with special paints and finishes to set its upcoming model apart from the other small crossovers.

The Fiat Pulse will get two engine options.

Under the hood, the upcoming Fiat Pulse is likely to come with two petrol engine options. The first one will be a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine, producing around 123 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a CVT automatic transmission. The SUV will also get a naturally aspirated 1.3-litre engine producing 109 bhp and 139 Nm, for the lower-spec variant, and it will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Fiat could also offer the 1.3-litre turbocharged unit that currently powers the Brazil-spec Jeep Compass.