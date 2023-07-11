  • Home
Fisker Teases Ronin GT; Unveil on 3rd August

Fisker's Ronin GT, with its 600+ mile range and supercar performance, aims to redefine long-distance electric driving
11-Jul-23 03:19 PM IST
Highlights
  • The Ronin grand tourer will be officially unveiled on 3rd August
  • Fisker claims the Ronin GT will boast a range of over 600 miles
  • Features a tri-motor drivetrain, capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in under two seconds

Fisker, the American electric vehicle manufacturer, is set to unveil its latest creation on August 3rd, the Ronin GT.  With a claimed range of over 600 miles and supercar-like performance, this sleek electric GT aims to redefine long-distance driving. Henrik Fisker, the company's CEO, teased the new model on his personal Instagram account, showcasing its speed and spaciousness for five occupants. The Ronin is likely to be visually linked to the Fisker Ocean SUV, which has recently entered production.


While some may question the decision to unveil another model before the mass production of the Ocean has commenced, Fisker remains confident about their ambitious product roadmap. Deliveries of the Ocean have already begun, and the company is committed to developing its lineup alongside other ongoing projects.

 


The Ronin, developed under the supervision of Dave King, the former Aston Martin special vehicles boss, presents significant engineering challenges. Its design necessitates a strong lower rocker structure to compensate for the absence of a B-pillar to ensure side impact protection. Fisker claims the Ronin will target a 660-mile range on the WLTP cycle, surpassing any currently available production car. Equipped with a tri-motor drivetrain, the electric GT is designed to achieve 0-100 kmph in under two seconds. Production is scheduled to commence in the latter half of 2024.

 

Also Read: Fisker Ocean India Launch By End-2023; Limited-Run Vigyan Edition Announced


As Fisker looks to the future, it becomes evident that their plans go beyond the Ronin and Ocean models. By developing a comprehensive range of EVs, the company aims to establish itself as a leader in the industry, showcasing its expertise in engineering, powertrain technology, and software development. 

 

Written by: Shahank

