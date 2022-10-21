From Mazda Miata to Mitsubishi Pajero Raveena Tandon Reminisces Her Special Cars

For most of us, our first car will always be the one to remember. And if it's a car that was bought with our hard-earned money, then the feeling is all the more special. This was the emotion actor Raveena Tandon had when she was talking about some of the special cars she owned early on in her career, in the first episode of car&bike's 'Carkhana'. Answering a question about her first vehicle, Raveen spoke about how she bought her first car, the first-generation Mazda Miata convertible sports car. She even added that it was a second-hand car, and she bought it at the age of 18 with her first paycheck.

Speaking with the show's host, actor and television personality, Rannvijay, Raveena said, "The day I turned 18, I bought my own first car, which was actually a second-hand car. And it was somebody's sports car, who was selling it off. And I bought that with my first earnings. It was a gift to myself. And my first new car after that was the Maruti 1000. And after that, another second-hand car was my Pajero, we used to call it the 'Road Rani'."

When asked about the things she usually looks for when buying a car, Raveena said, "Honestly, if you ask me, vehicles that have a lot of tech in them confuse me. I definitely look for comfort and space, which are very necessary especially if you have a family. Also, the vehicle should be tough and well-built. It should not feel like you are travelling in a Sardine tin can. That does not work for me. Mostly, I feel off-roaders or SUVs are solid."

Over the years, Raveena has bought and owned many more cars, which include a Jaguar XJ, Mercedes-Benz GLS and Audi Q7, however, we are sure that the Mazda Miata would certainly be a special one for the actor. In fact, recently, she also had a nostalgic moment when shared a throwback picture of herself with the Miata, which was taken when she first bought it, on social media.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in the mega blockbuster, K.G.F: Chapter 2, and the critically acclaimed thriller web series, Aranyak. She will be next seen in the upcoming romantic comedy Ghudchadi, which will also star Sanjay Dutt.