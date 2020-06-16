New Cars and Bikes in India

Fuel Sales Recover In The First Half Of June In India

Indian state fuel retailers' gasoline sales jumped 63% to 903,000 tonnes in the first half of June compared with the same period last month, while diesel sales rose 39% to about 2.68 million tonnes.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

India's fuel demand continued to recover in the first half of June compared with the previous month as the nation eased restrictions on road transport, air travel and industries, provisional data from industry sources showed. Indian state fuel retailers' gasoline sales jumped 63% to 903,000 tonnes in the first half of June compared with the same period last month, while diesel sales rose 39% to about 2.68 million tonnes.

becjiml8

 Indian state fuel retailers' gasoline sales jumped 63% to 903,000 tonnes in the first half of June compared with the same period last month 

However, petrol and diesel sales declined 18% and 15%, respectively in June first half compared with a year earlier. State retailers' LPG sales rose 6% to 960,000 tonnes in the first half of June compared with a year earlier, although consumption was down 20% from May first half.

bs vi grade fuel supreme court

However, petrol and diesel sales declined 18% and 15%, respectively in June first half compared with a year earlier. 

Jet fuel consumption more than doubled to 85,000 tonnes in June first half from the previous month, while it dropped 73% compared with a year earlier. State companies - Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum - own about 90% of India's retail fuel outlets.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
37%
Planning to buy a used car
26%
Planning to buy a bike
22%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
15%
Return To Poll

Popular Car Models

Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
₹ 75.15 Lakh - 1.07 Crore *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 6.95 - 12.7 Lakh *
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.1 - 9.96 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh *
View More
x
GWM To Invest $1 Billion In India In A Phased Manner; Signs MoU With Maharashtra Government
GWM To Invest $1 Billion In India In A Phased Manner; Signs MoU With Maharashtra Government
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tesla Model S Becomes The First-Ever Electric Vehicle To Breach 644 Km On A Single Charge
Tesla Model S Becomes The First-Ever Electric Vehicle To Breach 644 Km On A Single Charge
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities