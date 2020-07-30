GMC Hummer EV Teased; Production To Begin In 2021

We were expecting the new GMC Hummer EV to be unveiled in May 2020 itself but like many other new models, the Hummer EV's debut has been put off due to the coronavirus crisis. GMC will take the wraps off the Hummer EV sometime later this year. The highly-anticipated Hummer EV is now expected to enter production next year and the latest teaser released by the company gives us a fair idea of its looks. The silhouette instantly reminds you of the Hummer H3 while some of the outlines around the wheels arches and haunches hint at its chiseled body design.

The GMC Hummer will be offered in two body types, a pick-up and a three-row SUV.

The Hummer EV will be offered in two body types- Pick-Up and three-row SUV. The Hummer has always been admired for its enormous size and robust demeanour and the EV will too emulate the design language, with many elements being carried over, for instance the bold six-slat grille that adds to the imposing front end. That said, the cabin will be a huge step-up from what we have seen in the Hummer before with high-end materials and big digital displays for instruments and infotainment. Surprisingly, there will be removable roof panels as well adding to its lifestyle vehicle status.

The Hummer EV will be the first ever electric truck from GM.

What's truly exciting though, is its power output! The GMC Hummer EV will have an output of over 1,000 bhp and a peak torque above 15,000 Nm while the 0-96 kmph sprint comes in 3 seconds. It will be the first ever electric truck from GM and also marks the resurrection of the iconic Hummer brand. GMC says that the Hummer EV will retain its incredible off-road capability along with having zero emissions and reduced noise.

