Government To Provide Special Permission For Electric & Bio-Fuel Operated Two-Wheeler Taxis

The Indian government has been implementing several methods and schemes across the country to curb air pollution. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is trying to create an ecosystem to accelerate faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country. Recently, the government announced that 69,000 petrol pumps across the country will get charging kiosks installed. The phase-II of the FAME scheme is already in place to promote faster adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in India. The Transport Ministry is now giving providing special permissions for two-wheelers as a taxi.

Also Read: Indian Government's Big EV Push: 69,000 Petrol Pumps To Get Charging Kiosks

This was announced by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari, during the latest interaction session with FADA Governing Council Members. He has informed that the electric and biofuel operated two-wheelers can be used as a taxi with an electronic meter.

Interaction with FADA Governing Council Members https://t.co/95ZTJ06xw1

— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) November 28, 2020

​The Cabinet Minister said, "We are giving special permission for two-wheeler as a taxi. The two-wheeler on electric and biofuel, we are allowing that they can be used as a taxi with an electronic meter. We don't want to launch this scheme in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata or Chennai, but small places where people want to go to the station or airport. It can be really useful for them, for one person. So now, we have already finalised rules and regulations for that. My suggestion is that if you can initiate this it would be a good business."

During the interaction, the Union Ministry also stated that the Government has finalised rules and regulations related to trolleybuses - two joint buses on electric. And, these buses operating on electricity will be cost-effective and economically viable. He also mentioned public transport powered by electric technology is the need of the hour in the country, as we are already facing ecological and environmental problems majorly because of air pollution.

The Transport Ministry is now giving providing special permission for two-wheelers as a taxi.

Also Read: Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles​

Moreover, the Supreme Court of India has asked Nitin Gadkari to present measures to combat air pollution. He is expected to share his views on alternative fuel, adoption of new technologies and cleaner fuels for transport vehicles.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.