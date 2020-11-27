Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is looking to set rules to register vintage cars, bikes and scooters in the country. Through a notification released on Thursday, it is seeking comments and suggestions in regards to amendment to Central Motor Vehicles Regulation 1989 relating to Vintage motor vehicles. The idea is to formalize the registration process of the Vintage Motor Vehicles. The draft rules define vintage motor vehicles as all those vehicles which are two-wheelers and four-wheelers (non-commercial/personal use) and are more than 50 years old from the date of their first registration (including imported vehicle).

Govt says the objective is to preserve and promote the heritage of old vehicles in India.

If approved, a 10 digit alpha numeric number will be assigned to the respective vintage vehicle. The format for the registration mark will consist of the letters "XX VA YY ****", where VA will stand for vintage, XX for state code, YY will be a two letter series and "****" a number from 0001 to 9999 allotted by state registering authority. According to the proposal, this registration will be valid for 10 years. Fees for a new registration will be ₹ 20,000 and for subsequent re-registration ₹ 5,000 will need to be paid.

