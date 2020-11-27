New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles

language dropdown

The draft rules define Vintage Motor Vehicles as those which are two-wheelers and four-wheelers (non-commercial/personal use) and are more than 50 years old from the date of their first registration.

By  Shams Raza Naqvi | Updated:
eye
0  Views
There are no existing rules for regulating the registration process of vehicles of heritage value. expand View Photos
There are no existing rules for regulating the registration process of vehicles of heritage value.

Highlights

  • The registration for vintage vehicles shall be valid for 10 years
  • Fees for a new registration will be Rs. 20,000
  • Objective is to preserve and promote the heritage of old vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is looking to set rules to register vintage cars, bikes and scooters in the country. Through a notification released on Thursday, it is seeking comments and suggestions in regards to amendment to Central Motor Vehicles Regulation 1989 relating to Vintage motor vehicles. The idea is to formalize the registration process of the Vintage Motor Vehicles. The draft rules define vintage motor vehicles as all those vehicles which are two-wheelers and four-wheelers (non-commercial/personal use) and are more than 50 years old from the date of their first registration (including imported vehicle).

lrnjhsn8

Govt says the objective is to preserve and promote the heritage of old vehicles in India.

If approved, a 10 digit alpha numeric number will be assigned to the respective vintage vehicle. The format for the registration mark will consist of the letters "XX VA YY ****", where VA will stand for vintage, XX for state code, YY will be a two letter series and "****" a number from 0001 to 9999 allotted by state registering authority. According to the proposal, this registration will be valid for 10 years. Fees for a new registration will be ₹ 20,000 and for subsequent re-registration ₹ 5,000 will need to be paid.

Newsbeep

Also read: Indian Government's Big EV Push: 69,000 Petrol Pumps To Get Charging Kiosks

mercedes benz vintage car

According to the proposal, the registration for vintage vehicles shall be valid for 10 years.

0 Comments

If a vehicle is registered as a vintage motor vehicle, the sale and purchase of the vehicle will be allowed under the rules. It is also proposed that such a vehicle will be allowed to run on roads only for display, technical research or taking part in a vintage car rally, refueling and maintenance, exhibitions, vintage rallies and to and fro to such exhibition / car rally. Suggestions will be invited for a month before final rules are notified.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Upcoming Car Launches In December 2020
Upcoming Car Launches In December 2020
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
BMW R18 Review
BMW R18 Review
TVS Introduces ARIVE Mobile App With An Augmented Reality Purchase Experience
TVS Introduces ARIVE Mobile App With An Augmented Reality Purchase Experience
Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 66,316
Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 66,316
Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines Issued To Regulate Shared Mobility
Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines Issued To Regulate Shared Mobility
Tesla To Launch Flashy Supercar Like Colours For New Roadster 
Tesla To Launch Flashy Supercar Like Colours For New Roadster 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Is Not A Fan Of The Driver Salary Cap
F1: Lewis Hamilton Is Not A Fan Of The Driver Salary Cap
F1: Sergio Perez Feels Red Bull Is His Only Viable Option 
F1: Sergio Perez Feels Red Bull Is His Only Viable Option 
2021 Audi E-Tron SUV Gets 22kW Onboard Charger 
2021 Audi E-Tron SUV Gets 22kW Onboard Charger 
2021 Volvo S60 India Launch Details Out; Bookings To Begin In January 2021
2021 Volvo S60 India Launch Details Out; Bookings To Begin In January 2021
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
2021 Yamaha D'elight 125 Unveiled In Europe
2021 Yamaha D'elight 125 Unveiled In Europe
How Parent Of BMW's China Partner Drove To The Brink Of Bankruptcy: Report
How Parent Of BMW's China Partner Drove To The Brink Of Bankruptcy: Report
TVS Introduces ARIVE Mobile App With An Augmented Reality Purchase Experience
TVS Introduces ARIVE Mobile App With An Augmented Reality Purchase Experience
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
Hyundai Micro SUV, Codenamed AX1, Spotted Again In Korea
Hyundai Micro SUV, Codenamed AX1, Spotted Again In Korea
2020 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift: All You Need To Know
2020 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift: All You Need To Know
Maserati To Electrify Entire Line-Up In Next 5 Years: CEO
Maserati To Electrify Entire Line-Up In Next 5 Years: CEO
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles

New Car Models

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities