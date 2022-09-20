Government To Formulate New Policy On Road Speed Limits, Vehicle Horns: Report

India could soon get a new policy for maximum speed limit on roads as well as new vehicle horn regulations. The new policy is expected to be formulated by a committee comprising of representatives from the Centre and States. As per a report in the Times of India, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently told state transport ministers that both the Centre and States had jurisdiction in setting road speed limits as well as calling the ministers to come to Delhi to frame a new policy of speed and horns.

Car occupant safety and discussions on speed limits have taken the forefront in the automotive industry in India in recent months following the accident that claimed the life of former Tata Sons Chairman, Cyrus Mistry. As per reports, Mistry’s death was attributed to multiple factors including not wearing seatbelts in the rear seats, over-speeding and poor road design.

Gadkari has reportedly called on state transport ministers to come to Delhi to discuss a new policy on speed limits.

Gadkari reportedly said that the ministers would formulate a new policy that would decide the maximum speed that could be allowed for vehicles across roadways including national and state highways and expressways.

The policy for horns could meanwhile see the government implement more restrictions in the use of horns and their aftermarket fitment in vehicles. Current regulations state that vehicle horns should be within 93 to 112 decibels when measured at a distance of 7.5 metres away from the vehicle.

Gadkari had previously suggested the use of Indian musical instruments for vehicle horns in the country though it remains to be seen if this idea could be implemented.

Source