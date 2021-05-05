Harley-Davidson Cancels 29th H.O.G. Rally In Europe

Harley-Davidson and the Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) have announced that the annual 29th European H.O.G. Rally, scheduled to be held in Portoroz, Slovenia between June 10 and June 13, has now been cancelled. Plans for the event have been on for quite some time, and the event had to be cancelled in 2020 as well, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Promoters worked hard with local authorities, hotels and other suppliers in Portoroz and Piran to offer an event in 2021 that could be carried out as safely as possible. However, due to the restrictions and unpredictability of the pandemic situation this year, it was decided to cancel the event.

The European H.O.G. Rally attracts a large number of Harley-Davidson owners from several countries

"We have explored all the avenues available to run the European 2021 H.O.G. Rally, because as we know, it means so much to our community. We recognise that travelling for our customers, especially across borders, would have been difficult, so cancellation was the most responsible thing to do. I would particularly like to thank the local authorities, the hotels in the city of Portoroz and our sponsors and suppliers for their patience and work in supporting this event," said Tom Robinson, Consumer Experience Manager, Harley-Davidson Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The European H.O.G. Rally attracts Harley-Davidson owners and fans from across Europe and the rest of the world, with participants from 62 countries during past events. So far, there's no word on a future rally date, and Harley-Davidson and H.O.G. will look at the situation, and only if the brand's customers and fans will be able to travel safely across borders and participate in such events, will a decision be taken to announce a future date.

