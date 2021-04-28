carandbike logo
2021 Harley-Davidson Range Prices Revealed For India

The 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle range for India begins with the Iron 883, going up to the Road Glide Special. But the highlight is the upcoming Pan America 1250 prices for the brand's first-ever adventure tourer.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
The 2021 Harley-Davidson range starts with the Iron 883 priced at Rs. 10.11 lakh (ex-showroom) expand View Photos
Highlights

  • The 2021 Harley-Davidson range starts from Rs. 10.11 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • The Pan America 1250 is priced from Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Hero is responsible for sales and service of Harley bikes in India

Harley-Davidson announced prices of its 2021 motorcycle range for India, under the new partnership with Hero MotoCorp. The company has announced prices for a total of 12 motorcycles. The highlight though is the new Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 - the brand's first-ever adventure tourer. The bike maker also commenced accepting bookings for the upcoming ADV. Meanwhile, the 2021 Harley-Davidson range starts from the Iron 883 priced at ₹ 10.11 lakh, going up to the Road Glide Special priced at ₹ 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out the complete price list below.

2021 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Prices (Ex-Showroom)
Iron 883 ₹ 10,11,000
Forty-Eight ₹ 11,75,000
Softail Standard ₹ 15,25,000
Street Bob ₹ 15,99,000
Fat Bob ₹ 16,75,000
Pan America 1250 ₹ 16,90,000
Pan America 1250 Special ₹ 19,99,000
Fat Boy ₹ 20,90,000
Heritage Classic ₹ 21,49,000
Electra Glide Standard ₹ 24,99,000
Road King ₹ 26,99,000
Street Glide Special ₹ 31,99,000
Road Glide Special ₹ 34,99,000

Commenting on the commencement of bookings, Ravi Avalur - Head - Premium Segment Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said, "We are excited to open the bookings for the 2021 range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India. The line-up is now strengthened with the introduction of the Pan America Adventure Tourer. The 2021 model range appeals to a broader consumer segment and will ensure Harley-Davidson's leadership in the leisure motorcycling segment."

g5vrchfs

The Harley-Davidson Iron 883 is now the brand's most affordable offering

Theo Keetell, Vice President-Marketing, Harley-Davidson Motor Company said, "Harley-Davidson enters 2021 focussed on motorcycling as an emotional experience. The timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom on the open road is the foundation of our heritage and the vision of our future. As we enter the new riding season, fueling that desire is more important than ever."

Hero MotoCorp is responsible for the sales and service of Harley-Davidson bikes in India. Both companies will be jointly working on new lower capacity models for the Harley brand. Furthermore, Hero said that it is expanding its service, parts and accessories business for Harley beyond the current 12 cities covered by dealers. It plans to take it to a pan-India level through its own extensive dealer network.

56u67k5s

The new Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is expected to arrive by June this year

For now, Harley-Davidson India's focus will be introducing the Pan America 1250 that marks a new chapter in the company's story. Priced from ₹ 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the adventure tourer will come to India just months after its global debut on February 22, 2021. The Pan America promises a powerful, technologically advanced multi-purpose Harley that has been designed from the ground up for the tarmac and the trail. Meanwhile, the announcement further bolsters peace of mind for existing Harley owners.

Be the first one to comment
