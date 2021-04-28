2021 Harley-Davidson Range Prices Revealed For India

Harley-Davidson announced prices of its 2021 motorcycle range for India, under the new partnership with Hero MotoCorp. The company has announced prices for a total of 12 motorcycles. The highlight though is the new Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 - the brand's first-ever adventure tourer. The bike maker also commenced accepting bookings for the upcoming ADV. Meanwhile, the 2021 Harley-Davidson range starts from the Iron 883 priced at ₹ 10.11 lakh, going up to the Road Glide Special priced at ₹ 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out the complete price list below.

2021 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Prices (Ex-Showroom) Iron 883 ₹ 10,11,000 Forty-Eight ₹ 11,75,000 Softail Standard ₹ 15,25,000 Street Bob ₹ 15,99,000 Fat Bob ₹ 16,75,000 Pan America 1250 ₹ 16,90,000 Pan America 1250 Special ₹ 19,99,000 Fat Boy ₹ 20,90,000 Heritage Classic ₹ 21,49,000 Electra Glide Standard ₹ 24,99,000 Road King ₹ 26,99,000 Street Glide Special ₹ 31,99,000 Road Glide Special ₹ 34,99,000

Also Read: 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Bookings Begin In India

Commenting on the commencement of bookings, Ravi Avalur - Head - Premium Segment Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said, "We are excited to open the bookings for the 2021 range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India. The line-up is now strengthened with the introduction of the Pan America Adventure Tourer. The 2021 model range appeals to a broader consumer segment and will ensure Harley-Davidson's leadership in the leisure motorcycling segment."

The Harley-Davidson Iron 883 is now the brand's most affordable offering

Theo Keetell, Vice President-Marketing, Harley-Davidson Motor Company said, "Harley-Davidson enters 2021 focussed on motorcycling as an emotional experience. The timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom on the open road is the foundation of our heritage and the vision of our future. As we enter the new riding season, fueling that desire is more important than ever."

Hero MotoCorp is responsible for the sales and service of Harley-Davidson bikes in India. Both companies will be jointly working on new lower capacity models for the Harley brand. Furthermore, Hero said that it is expanding its service, parts and accessories business for Harley beyond the current 12 cities covered by dealers. It plans to take it to a pan-India level through its own extensive dealer network.

Also Read: 2021 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Revival Unveiled In The US

The new Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is expected to arrive by June this year

For now, Harley-Davidson India's focus will be introducing the Pan America 1250 that marks a new chapter in the company's story. Priced from ₹ 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the adventure tourer will come to India just months after its global debut on February 22, 2021. The Pan America promises a powerful, technologically advanced multi-purpose Harley that has been designed from the ground up for the tarmac and the trail. Meanwhile, the announcement further bolsters peace of mind for existing Harley owners.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.