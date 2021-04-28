Harley-Davidson offers both the standard and the special models of Pan America 1250 in India

The 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is a part of Harley-Davidson's line-up for India in 2021. Prices for the big, burly adventure bike start at ₹ 16.90 lakh. The Pan America 1250 is priced at ₹ 16.90 lakh while the Pan America 1250 Special is priced at ₹ 20.9 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Deliveries for the motorcycle are likely to begin in mid-May or early June.The two models will have different features, the most obvious being the presence of semi-active electronic suspension on the Special, and the unique Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) feature. The colour options are different on both motorcycle variants as well.

(The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250's Adaptive Ride Height system can lower the seat height when stopped)

Commenting on the commencement of bookings, Ravi Avalur - Head, Premium Segment Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said, "We are excited to open the bookings for the 2021 range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India. The line-up is now strengthened with the introduction of the Pan America Adventure Tourer. The 2021 model range appeals to a broader consumer segment and will ensure Harley-Davidson's leadership in the leisure motorcycling segment."

(The H-D Pan America 1250's instrument console offers a comprehensive list of display and features)

Both variants of the 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 get the same 1,252 cc, Revolution Max 1250 liquid-cooled, v-twin engine, which makes 150 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 127 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The Pan America 1250 Special gets semi-active suspension along with vehicle load control, tyre pressure monitoring system, standard centre stand, adjustable rear brake pedal, Aluminium skid-plate, heated hand grips, steering damper, adaptive ride height and tubeless spoked wheels. For a complete lowdown on all the features of the Pan America 1250, click on the link right above this paragraph.

(There will be two variants of the Pan America 1250 on sale - Standard and Special)

The Pan America 1250 is the first adventure motorcycle from Harley-Davidson and in terms of looks, it is a complete departure from the models and design that we have come to see from the company. The motorcycle gets a futuristic front end, with a design that looks right out of the 'Mad Max' movie franchise. It has a bold and aggressive stance for sure and in typical Harley fashion, it is likely to have unmatched road presence as well.

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 will go up squarely against the BMW R 1250 GS in India.

