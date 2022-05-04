Harley-Davidson Files New Trademark For Bronx

Harley-Davidson has reportedly filed a new trademark filing for the Bronx name, a name which was to be used in a new model, based on the latest 975 cc Revolution Max engine. The Harley-Davidson Bronx appeared first as an unnamed future model with a streetfighter design in 2018. The model, part of former Harley-Davidson CEO Matt Levatich's "More Roads to Harley-Davidson" strategy, was even unveiled at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. Initially, the Bronx was supposed to be introduced along with the Harley-Davidson Pan America, both new models with Harley-Davidson's new Revolution Max engine, with variable valve technology and liquid-cooling. In fact, the Bronx's design had an Indian connection too, with the streetfighter design coming from Harley-Davidson's senior designer Chetan Shedjale, who also designed the now discontinued Harley-Davidson Street Rod.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Bronx Streetfighter Removed From Website

The Harley-Davidson Bronx was to be powered by the Revolution Max 975 engine, a 60-degree, liquid-cooled v-twin

When unveiled in 2019, specifications of the Bronx were also announced, with the smaller 975 cc liquid-cooled, 60-degree v-twin Revolution Max engine putting out a claimed 115 bhp and 95 Nm. But Levatich left Harley-Davidson and while the Pan America 1250 made it to production under current CEO Jochen Zeitz's watch, the Bronx was shelved from plans, and the model was even removed from the "future models" section of the Harley-Davidson website.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Bronx Streetfighter Unveiled At EICMA 2019

The Bronx was to be launched as a 2021 model, but the model has since been taken off Harley-Davidson's website. With the new trademark filing, Harley could well be re-thinking plans of launching a model, which was quite well ahead in the product development cycle.

Now, with Harley-Davidson filing a new trademark for the Bronx name, the streetfighter could make a comeback in the near future. But there's a catch. There's been a change to US trademark law, with the Trademark Modernization Act, which makes it easier to cancel unused trademarks after three years. So, owners' rights to trademarks can be removed three years after they are registered if those trademarks are not used commercially. The original Bronx trademark was filed in 2017, and with a fresh filing last month, it seems Harley-Davidson has not given up on the Bronx name altogether.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Trademarks Bronx Name For New Model

The Harley-Davidson Bronx is a muscular streetfighter built around the 975 cc Revolution Max engine.

With the new Pan America 1250, the Sportster S and the 975 cc Nightster already in production, it won't be surprising to see Harley-Davidson moving interest to the Bronx, a model already far ahead in the production cycle. Logically speaking, it doesn't warrant a going back to the drawing board, and from what we can make out from the Bronx revealed earlier, it's one fine-looking machine, and something which Harley-Davidson could well use in its new product offensive. Yes, there seems to be some "rumble in the Bronx" and we wait, with great expectations!