New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Harley-Davidson Street 750 To Be Discontinued

The made-in-India H-D Street 750 and the H-D Street Rod are likely to be discontinued with the company deciding to wind up operations in India.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The made-in-India Harley-Davidson Street 750 to be discontinued

Highlights

  • Harley-Davidson manufacturing facility in India to be shut down
  • Harley-Davidson announces to wind up India operations
  • As many as 70 employees will be re-trenched as part of the decision

Harley-Davidson has announced the brand's decision to discontinue sales and manufacturing operations in India, as part of the brand's 'Rewire' strategy. Harley-Davidson India has released a press statement saying that the company will shut down its manufacturing facility in Bawal, and the sales office in Gurugram will be significantly reduced in size. carandbike has learnt that the made-in-India Harley-Davidson models, the Harley-Davidson Street 750 and the Harley-Davidson Street Rod will now be discontinued. According to a source, a decision to discontinue the Street range was taken months ago, and that is why Harley-Davidson India was offering massive discounts on these models.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Decides To Wind Up India Operations

tr06fmlg

The Harley-Davidson Street 750 used to be the brand's best-selling offering in India

Only last month, Harley-Davidson announced massive price cuts on the Street range of motorcycles. The Street 750, India's highest-selling Harley-Davidson motorcycle, is also the most affordable, and the company announced a price cut of ₹ 65,000, lowering the price to ₹ 4.69 lakh (Ex-showroom). The Harley-Davidson Street Rod, on the other hand was offered with price cuts of ₹ 77,000 with prices starting at ₹ 5.99 lakh (Ex-showroom). In fact, the Harley-Davidson Street 750 used to Harley-Davidson India's highest-selling model, accounting for over 80 per cent of Harley-Davidson's sales in India for several years in a row.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

vjh5sv3o

The Harley-Davidson Street Rod is based on the Street 750 platform and was also made in India

0 Comments

According to one source familiar with the developments, the price cuts for the Street range were announced to liquidate existing stock of motorcycles. With Harley-Davidson planning to shut down manufacturing operations in India, both the Street 750 and Street Rod would have been discontinued anyway. Now, Harley-Davidson has said that the dealership network in India, totalling 33 across the country, will continue to support existing customers through the contact term. But each dealership will have a different contract term and there's still no concrete announcement on how existing customers will be served in future, in terms of service and spares.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Honda H'Ness Name Trademarked; Could Be For Honda 2Wheelers' Upcoming Premium Bike Honda H'Ness Name Trademarked; Could Be For Honda 2Wheelers' Upcoming Premium Bike
Harley-Davidson Street 750 To Be Discontinued Harley-Davidson Street 750 To Be Discontinued
Chinese State Investors To Take BMW Partner Brilliance Private: Report Chinese State Investors To Take BMW Partner Brilliance Private: Report
Harley-Davidson Decides To Discontinue India Operations Harley-Davidson Decides To Discontinue India Operations
Tesla To Support The Electricity Grid Soon In The Future  Tesla To Support The Electricity Grid Soon In The Future 
Harley-Davidson Books $75 Million In Fresh Restructuring Costs, Discontinues India Operations Harley-Davidson Books $75 Million In Fresh Restructuring Costs, Discontinues India Operations
Suzuki V-Strom 160 Revealed In Patent Images Suzuki V-Strom 160 Revealed In Patent Images
Range-Topping Kia Sonet GTX+ Petrol & Diesel Automatic Variant Prices Revealed Range-Topping Kia Sonet GTX+ Petrol & Diesel Automatic Variant Prices Revealed
Harley-Davidson Appoints New Chief Financial Officer Harley-Davidson Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
MG Gloster Unveiled Officially; Launch In October 2020 MG Gloster Unveiled Officially; Launch In October 2020
Volkswagen ID.4 EV Likely To Come To India Volkswagen ID.4 EV Likely To Come To India
2021 Yamaha MT-09 Likely To Get Bigger Engine 2021 Yamaha MT-09 Likely To Get Bigger Engine
Geely Launches Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Platform Geely Launches Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Platform
California To Ban Sale Of New Petrol-Powered Vehicles Starting In 2035 California To Ban Sale Of New Petrol-Powered Vehicles Starting In 2035
Nikola's Talks With Energy Firms Stalled After Short-Seller Report Nikola's Talks With Energy Firms Stalled After Short-Seller Report
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
2020 Mahindra Thar To Be Auctioned For A Cause
2020 Mahindra Thar To Be Auctioned For A Cause
Harley-Davidson Decides To Discontinue India Operations
Harley-Davidson Decides To Discontinue India Operations
New Honda Forza 750 Scooter Teased For Europe
New Honda Forza 750 Scooter Teased For Europe
Range-Topping Kia Sonet GTX+ Petrol & Diesel Automatic Variant Prices Revealed
Range-Topping Kia Sonet GTX+ Petrol & Diesel Automatic Variant Prices Revealed
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities