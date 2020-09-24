Harley-Davidson Street 750 To Be Discontinued

Harley-Davidson has announced the brand's decision to discontinue sales and manufacturing operations in India, as part of the brand's 'Rewire' strategy. Harley-Davidson India has released a press statement saying that the company will shut down its manufacturing facility in Bawal, and the sales office in Gurugram will be significantly reduced in size. carandbike has learnt that the made-in-India Harley-Davidson models, the Harley-Davidson Street 750 and the Harley-Davidson Street Rod will now be discontinued. According to a source, a decision to discontinue the Street range was taken months ago, and that is why Harley-Davidson India was offering massive discounts on these models.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Decides To Wind Up India Operations

The Harley-Davidson Street 750 used to be the brand's best-selling offering in India

Only last month, Harley-Davidson announced massive price cuts on the Street range of motorcycles. The Street 750, India's highest-selling Harley-Davidson motorcycle, is also the most affordable, and the company announced a price cut of ₹ 65,000, lowering the price to ₹ 4.69 lakh (Ex-showroom). The Harley-Davidson Street Rod, on the other hand was offered with price cuts of ₹ 77,000 with prices starting at ₹ 5.99 lakh (Ex-showroom). In fact, the Harley-Davidson Street 750 used to Harley-Davidson India's highest-selling model, accounting for over 80 per cent of Harley-Davidson's sales in India for several years in a row.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

The Harley-Davidson Street Rod is based on the Street 750 platform and was also made in India

According to one source familiar with the developments, the price cuts for the Street range were announced to liquidate existing stock of motorcycles. With Harley-Davidson planning to shut down manufacturing operations in India, both the Street 750 and Street Rod would have been discontinued anyway. Now, Harley-Davidson has said that the dealership network in India, totalling 33 across the country, will continue to support existing customers through the contact term. But each dealership will have a different contract term and there's still no concrete announcement on how existing customers will be served in future, in terms of service and spares.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.