Harley-Davidson X440 Online Bookings To Close On August 3!

HeroMotoCorp and Harley-Davidson have announced the closing of online bookings for their co-developed motorcycle, the Harley-Davidson X440, on August 3. Since its launch on July 3, 2023, the bike has received a strong response from prospective buyers, prompting a rush of bookings. If you are interested in purchasing the newest Harley, you have until August 3 to book it online on Harley-Davidson's official website by paying a booking amount of Rs 5000.

As for those who have managed to secure a booking, there is some exciting news in store. Test rides for customers having pre-booked the motorcycle will be available from September 1, 2023, giving them a chance to experience the motorcycle before the deliveries commence. Speaking of deliveries, Hero MotoCorp plans to begin production of the Harley-Davidson X440 in September at their ‘Garden Factory’ located in Neemrana, Rajasthan. Customers can expect to receive the delivery of their bikes starting from October 2023. The deliveries have been prioritised based on the booking dates, ensuring those who booked earlier get their bikes first.

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, "It is heartening to see the increasing inflow of inquiries and bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440. The volume so far has surpassed our expectations, and we have reached a point where we have decided to temporarily close the online booking channel. The response is reflective of the brand love and trust that riding enthusiasts hold for Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp. As we prepare for production and deliveries of the Harley-Davidson X440, we are confident of offering an exceptional riding experience to our customers with best-in-class power, performance, and value proposition."

As for the engine, the X440 is equipped with a 440 cc oil-cooled 2-valve SOHC single-cylinder engine, featuring a final chain drive, making it the second model after the Pan America to get it. The motor produces 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and has a peak torque output of 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

As for the pricing, currently, the motorcycle is available in three variants - Denim, Vivid, and S - at an introductory price of Rs 2.29 lakh for Denim and Vivid, and Rs 2.69 lakh for top-end S. However, there is a possibility that the prices may increase for the next booking window, the dates for which are yet to be announced.