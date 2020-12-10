New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Henrik Fisker Starts Designing His Next Vehicle, Says It Will Be "Radical"

While Henrik Fisker hasn't revealed much details about the new car, he has posted a photo of what appears to be a headlamp cluster featuring twin LED units, and says that the new model will be "Radical!"

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The photo posted by Henrik Fisker shows a headlamp cluster featuring twin LED units and bold lines expand View Photos
The photo posted by Henrik Fisker shows a headlamp cluster featuring twin LED units and bold lines

Highlights

  • Henrik Fisker has started working on his new vehicle
  • Fisker Inc. is right now gearing up to launch the Ocean electric SUV
  • Fisker plans to launch a range of new, advanced and radical electric cars

Renowned car designer and the Chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc., Henrik Fisker, has recently tweeted announcing that he has started designing his next vehicle, staying that his new creation will be "Radical!" He has posted a photo of what appears to be a headlamp cluster featuring twin LED units, while the body panel around it gets a nice sculpted look with sharp lines. Known for designing some of the iconic cars like - BMW Z8, Aston Martin DB9, Aston Martin V8 Vantage, and Fisker Karma, Henrik is currently gearing up to launch the company's first all-electric luxury SUV - the Fisker Ocean, which is also slated to come to India post its global launch in 2022.

Also Read: Exclusive: Fisker Ocean Electric SUV Coming To India

Now, we already know that after the Ocean, the company plans to bring in an electric pick-up truck, which will be christened Fisker Alaska, which is likely to be followed by this new unknown vehicle. At the moment, we do not know the body type of this new vehicle, but we would love to see a sport sedan, to rival the Tesla Model S, or maybe a 2-door sports car to go up against the upcoming Tesla Roadster. In any case, Henrik Fisker has stated that the company is planning to launch a range of new, advanced and radical electric vehicles, faster than any EV maker yet.

Also Read: Fisker Aims To Become The Apple Of The Automotive World

Newsbeep

In a separate tweet, Fisker said, "I predict we will launch a range of vehicles faster than any other pure EV company has ever done! In less than 1/2 the time! With radical Design, UI & customer UX! Ohh, and we hired our terrific VP of IR from Wolf research! He is doing an amazing job" Earlier this year, the company hired Burkhard Huhnke as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Fisker Inc. Huhnke served as the former Vice President of e-mobility at Volkswagen America and Vice President of Automotive at chip maker, Synopses. He will lead Fisker's R&D activities in Los Angeles as well as the newly established Fisker Innovation Lab in Silicon Valley.

Also Read: Electric Carmaker Fisker To Go Public Through SPAC Deal At $2.9 Billion Valuation

4dd4ppqg

The Fisker Ocean will be coming to India sometime in the next 5 years

Also Read: Fisker Raises $50 Million Funding; Will Be Used For Development Of Ocean Electric SUV

0 Comments

Earlier in July 2020, Fisker raised a new $50 million Series C funding from Moore Strategic Ventures, LLC, the private investment vehicle of popular hedge fund manager Louis M. Bacon. The company says that the funds will be used to support the next phase of engineering work on the upcoming Fisker Ocean all-electric luxury SUV. Fisker Inc. is also announced its plan to go public through an SPAC deal, at a valuation of $2.9 billion.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
Bugatti Claims That The Bolide Hypercar Can Lap The Nurburgring Circuit In Just 5.23 Minutes
Bugatti Claims That The Bolide Hypercar Can Lap The Nurburgring Circuit In Just 5.23 Minutes
Bimota KB4 Production Model Revealed In Latest Images
Bimota KB4 Production Model Revealed In Latest Images
New Land Rover Defender Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
New Land Rover Defender Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
Ford Ranger Pick-Up Truck With Raptor-Style Body Kit Spotted In India
Ford Ranger Pick-Up Truck With Raptor-Style Body Kit Spotted In India
Tata Nexon EV Subscription Offer Now Starts From Rs. 29,500 Per Month
Tata Nexon EV Subscription Offer Now Starts From Rs. 29,500 Per Month
Maruti Suzuki Announces Online Car Financing Platform For Nexa Customers
Maruti Suzuki Announces Online Car Financing Platform For Nexa Customers
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Henrik Fisker Starts Designing His Next Vehicle, Says It Will Be
Henrik Fisker Starts Designing His Next Vehicle, Says It Will Be "Radical"
BMW Group And AWS Collaborate To Develop IT Solutions
BMW Group And AWS Collaborate To Develop IT Solutions
Bimota KB4 Production Model Revealed In Latest Images
Bimota KB4 Production Model Revealed In Latest Images
Bugatti Claims That The Bolide Hypercar Can Lap The Nurburgring Circuit In Just 5.23 Minutes
Bugatti Claims That The Bolide Hypercar Can Lap The Nurburgring Circuit In Just 5.23 Minutes
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
Ford Ranger Pick-Up Truck With Raptor-Style Body Kit Spotted In India
Ford Ranger Pick-Up Truck With Raptor-Style Body Kit Spotted In India
New Land Rover Defender Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
New Land Rover Defender Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
Tata Nexon EV Subscription Offer Now Starts From Rs. 29,500 Per Month
Tata Nexon EV Subscription Offer Now Starts From Rs. 29,500 Per Month
F1: Haas Condemns Nikita Mazepin's
F1: Haas Condemns Nikita Mazepin's "Abhorrent" Instagram Video
Maruti Suzuki Announces Online Car Financing Platform For Nexa Customers
Maruti Suzuki Announces Online Car Financing Platform For Nexa Customers
Husqvarna Norden 901 Spied Testing In Europe
Husqvarna Norden 901 Spied Testing In Europe
Smartron Unveils tbike One Pro Electric Bike
Smartron Unveils tbike One Pro Electric Bike
John Giannandrea To Head Apple's Self-Driving Division
John Giannandrea To Head Apple's Self-Driving Division
2021 Mini Countryman Boardwalk Edition Unveiled In The US
2021 Mini Countryman Boardwalk Edition Unveiled In The US
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
Aprilia SXR 160 Launch Details Revealed; Deliveries Beginning This Month Itself
Aprilia SXR 160 Launch Details Revealed; Deliveries Beginning This Month Itself
Skoda To Have 130 Touchpoints In India By June 2021
Skoda To Have 130 Touchpoints In India By June 2021
New Land Rover Defender Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
New Land Rover Defender Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
Aprilia SXR 160 Launch Details Revealed; Deliveries Beginning This Month Itself
Aprilia SXR 160 Launch Details Revealed; Deliveries Beginning This Month Itself
Skoda To Have 130 Touchpoints In India By June 2021
Skoda To Have 130 Touchpoints In India By June 2021
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities