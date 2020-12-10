Henrik Fisker Starts Designing His Next Vehicle, Says It Will Be "Radical"

Renowned car designer and the Chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc., Henrik Fisker, has recently tweeted announcing that he has started designing his next vehicle, staying that his new creation will be "Radical!" He has posted a photo of what appears to be a headlamp cluster featuring twin LED units, while the body panel around it gets a nice sculpted look with sharp lines. Known for designing some of the iconic cars like - BMW Z8, Aston Martin DB9, Aston Martin V8 Vantage, and Fisker Karma, Henrik is currently gearing up to launch the company's first all-electric luxury SUV - the Fisker Ocean, which is also slated to come to India post its global launch in 2022.

Now, we already know that after the Ocean, the company plans to bring in an electric pick-up truck, which will be christened Fisker Alaska, which is likely to be followed by this new unknown vehicle. At the moment, we do not know the body type of this new vehicle, but we would love to see a sport sedan, to rival the Tesla Model S, or maybe a 2-door sports car to go up against the upcoming Tesla Roadster. In any case, Henrik Fisker has stated that the company is planning to launch a range of new, advanced and radical electric vehicles, faster than any EV maker yet.

I predict we will launch a range of vehicles faster than any other pure EV company has ever done! In less than 1/2 the time!With radical Design, UI & customer UX! Ohh; & We hired our terrific VP of IR from Wolf research! He is doing an amazing job! #fisker #love #EVs #integraty pic.twitter.com/ITsdNLV7Fr December 10, 2020

In a separate tweet, Fisker said, "I predict we will launch a range of vehicles faster than any other pure EV company has ever done! In less than 1/2 the time! With radical Design, UI & customer UX! Ohh, and we hired our terrific VP of IR from Wolf research! He is doing an amazing job" Earlier this year, the company hired Burkhard Huhnke as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Fisker Inc. Huhnke served as the former Vice President of e-mobility at Volkswagen America and Vice President of Automotive at chip maker, Synopses. He will lead Fisker's R&D activities in Los Angeles as well as the newly established Fisker Innovation Lab in Silicon Valley.

The Fisker Ocean will be coming to India sometime in the next 5 years

Earlier in July 2020, Fisker raised a new $50 million Series C funding from Moore Strategic Ventures, LLC, the private investment vehicle of popular hedge fund manager Louis M. Bacon. The company says that the funds will be used to support the next phase of engineering work on the upcoming Fisker Ocean all-electric luxury SUV. Fisker Inc. is also announced its plan to go public through an SPAC deal, at a valuation of $2.9 billion.

