Hero Electric To Deploy NIDEC Electric Motors In E-Scooters From 2023

Hero Electric has announced that its partnership with NIDEC Japan has taken a step forward with the two companies entering a preferred partner relationship. The two firms entered a partnership over two years ago with Hero Electric now set to use electric motors from NIDEC Japan in its range of electric scooters. The original partnership was formed to co-develop electric motors for Hero Electric’s range.

Speaking at the side-lines of the IEB Autotech 2022, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, India said, “We have been relentlessly scouting for reliable EV components from high quality suppliers across the globe for the last few years since the Indian suppliers for the EV components were not willing to invest giving reasons of very low volume of sales and unpredictable future of EVs in India. Our partnership with NIDEC Japan was forged to help alleviate our growing supply chain issues. Having them on board and our close partnership with them is now allowing us to develop Power Train Components across all our product range progressively.”

Co-developed with NIDEC Japan, Hero Electric will deploy the electric motor in its City Speed range from 2023

Speaking on the partnership with Hero Electric, NIDEC spokesperson said, “It is our pleasure and honour to announce that after a marathon series of meetings with Hero Electric our Research and Development team have been working tirelessly, NIDEC India Pvt. Ltd. has achieved a breakthrough and has developed a Hub Motor, with modern advance technology suitable to Indian conditions and which will ensure best ride ever”.

Hero Electric says that its range of City Speed scooters will benefit from the new motor. First units with the new motor are set to roll out in February 2023. Hero Electric’s City Speed range currently comprises of three models – the Optima, Photon and the Nyx. Hero also offers models under a Comfort Speed category which have a max speed of up to 25 kmph.