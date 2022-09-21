Hero Lectro Expands E-Cycle Range With Three New Models

Hero Cycles e-cycle arm, Hero Lectro has expanded its cycle range with the addition of three new models on its existing C and F Series. Priced between Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 38,999, the new e-cycles are built on an aluminium alloy frame and come with a 5.8 Ah Li-ion battery and offer up to 30 km of range.

Speaking about the launch, Aditya Munjal, Director, Hero Cycles, said, "Having launched the first e-cycles in India, we at Hero Lectro are today witnessing its widespread adoption across the length and breadth of India. E-cycles have become a preferred alternative for those choosing a mobility option that fulfills the desire for adventure while also being health conscious, sustainable and pocket friendly. Our commitment to better rider experience and innovation is reflected in the latest product launches, which improve upon the most loved features of Hero Lectro e-cycles for varied use cases."

The new models comprise of the entry-level C1 and C5x from the C Series and the F1 from the F Series. The C1 and F1 feature the battery built into the frame while the C5x is offered with a detachable battery. All three e-cycles can additionally be optioned with a LED headlight, different wheel sizes and a RFID key-based lock. A 250W BLDC motor is incorporated into the rear wheel hub and offers a range of up to 30 km on electric only. The motor is paired with a 5.8 Ah Li-Ion battery pack that can be charged 3-4 hours. All three cycles are IP67 and IP65 dust and waterproof.

The new e-cycles will be available online on Hero Lectro’s website, e-commerce channels and via company outlets and experience centres across the country.