Hero Lectro Launches H3 And H5 e-Cycles, Prices Start At Rs. 27,499

Hero Lectro, a division of Hero Cycles, has launched the new H3 and H5 range of e-cycles in the country. The new e-cycles get the GEMTECM technology with the H3 priced at Rs. 27,499, while the H5 is priced at Rs. 28,499. The Hero H3 e-cycle is available in two colours - Blissful Black-Green and Blazing Black-Red. On the other hand, Hero H5 comes in Groovy Green and Glorious Grey colour options.

Also Read: Hero Lectro Expands E-Cycle Range With Three New Models

Hero says its new e-cycles feature a new Ride Geometry, Smart Fit Ergonomics using Strong and Light Materials (GEMTECTM). The new system has been designed and developed at Hero Cycles' R&D centre. The new e-cycle range is targeted at first-time users including easy access charging ports. The e-cycles are underpinned by a carbon steel frame and IP67-rated waterproof in-tube Li-ion battery for all-weather use. The Hero Lectro H3 and H5 also come with dual disc brakes, which is an segment-first feature at this price point.

The Hero Lectro H3 e-cycle comes with dual disc brakes which is a segment-first at this price point

Speaking about the launch, Aditya Munjal, Director, Hero Cycles, said, "The introduction of the new GEMTECTM models in the Hero Lectro brand paves the way for advanced, innovative, and sustainable mobility solutions designed to reflect the lifestyle and hustle of today's youth. With GEMTECTM, we are introducing premium, industry-first e-cycles at attractive price points for our customers. Our latest campaign, #HopOntoElectric, encourages greater adoption of e-cycles in our collective effort towards sustainability. We want to change the way Indians commute by providing customers with the latest technology in active mobility solutions"

Both Hero e-cycles come equipped with a 250 Watt BLDC rear hub motor with a top speed of 25 kmph. The 5.8 Ah Intube Battery is capable of a full charge in four hours with a range of up to 30 km in a single charge. The models also come with smart LED display that shows basic information on the e-cycles. Both the H3 and H5 e-cycles can be purchased on the company's website or through Hero Lectro 600+ dealer network across the country.