  • Home
  • News
  • Hero Maestro Xoom India Launch Details Revealed

Hero Maestro Xoom India Launch Details Revealed

Third model in the Maestro scooter line-up will be launched on January 30, 2022.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
25-Jan-23 02:08 AM IST
Hero Maestro Xoom India Launch Details Revealed banner
Highlights
  • Maestro Xoom expected to share 110cc engine from Maestro Edge
  • Gets notable styling updates over the Maestro edge
  • Launch on January 30

Hero MotoCorp is set to expand its scooter line-up with a fifth model on January 30, 2022. The new scooter will be the third in the Maestro family and will be badged the Maestro Xoom. Hero had previously previewed the scooter to its dealers at a private event in September last year revealing bits of the model’s styling and some of the features.

 

The Maestro Xoom is expected to sit in the 110cc scooter segment with the images from the September event and the current invite suggesting a notable change to the design over its siblings. The headlamp Maestro Zoom gets a revised front apron with the headlamp positioned low on the apron – the Edge’s headlamp is located on the handlebar fairing. The indicators sit in the fairing on the handlebar while the scooter also features a two-tone paint scheme.

 

Also read: Hero Maestro Xoom 110 cc Scooter To Be Introduced

 

The headlamp itself is expected to be an LED element with a H-pattern LED DRL. Previous details also suggest that the scooter will receive 12-inch wheels as well as a digital instrument panel.

 

Coming to the engine, the Xoom is expected to get the same 110cc unit as the Maestro Edge 110. The 110 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine in the Edge 110 makes 8 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.75 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm at could offer similar figures on the new Xoom.

Related Articles
Hero MotoSports Announces 2023 Dakar Rally Rider Line-Up
Hero MotoSports Announces 2023 Dakar Rally Rider Line-Up
2 months ago
Malo Le Masson, Hero MotoCorp’s Head of Strategy & Product Planning Resigns
Malo Le Masson, Hero MotoCorp’s Head of Strategy & Product Planning Resigns
22 days ago
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2022: Hero MotoCorp Reports Cumulative Sales Of 3,90,932 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2022: Hero MotoCorp Reports Cumulative Sales Of 3,90,932 Units
2 months ago
India's Top Bikemaker Hero Launches E-Scooter To Chase Startups
India's Top Bikemaker Hero Launches E-Scooter To Chase Startups
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.2 BS IV
Great Deal
2021 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R VXI 1.2 BS IV
12,845 km | Petrol | Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.25 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
2021 Tata Harrier XMA
Great Deal
2021 Tata
Harrier XMA
9,000 km | Diesel | Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
19.90 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
2013 Honda City 1.5 S MT
2013 Honda
City 1.5 S MT
60,000 km | Petrol | Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
4.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Quick Links

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line