Hero Maestro Xoom India Launch Details Revealed

Hero MotoCorp is set to expand its scooter line-up with a fifth model on January 30, 2022. The new scooter will be the third in the Maestro family and will be badged the Maestro Xoom. Hero had previously previewed the scooter to its dealers at a private event in September last year revealing bits of the model’s styling and some of the features.

The Maestro Xoom is expected to sit in the 110cc scooter segment with the images from the September event and the current invite suggesting a notable change to the design over its siblings. The headlamp Maestro Zoom gets a revised front apron with the headlamp positioned low on the apron – the Edge’s headlamp is located on the handlebar fairing. The indicators sit in the fairing on the handlebar while the scooter also features a two-tone paint scheme.

The headlamp itself is expected to be an LED element with a H-pattern LED DRL. Previous details also suggest that the scooter will receive 12-inch wheels as well as a digital instrument panel.

Coming to the engine, the Xoom is expected to get the same 110cc unit as the Maestro Edge 110. The 110 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine in the Edge 110 makes 8 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.75 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm at could offer similar figures on the new Xoom.