Hindustan Zinc Signs MoU With Normet Group Oy To Introduce EVs In Underground Mining

Hindustan Zinc Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Normet Group Oy for sustainable operations for healthier mining & greener tomorrow by introducing a fleet of battery-powered service equipment in underground mining. Through this partnership, Hindustan Zinc aims to reduce carbon emissions, by enabling the mine operations to become more environmental friendly with the help of Normet SmartDrive Vehicles (NSDVs). The company will employ three machines - Spraymec, Agitator and Charmec in the first phase of this partnership.

Also Read: Switch Mobility Receives Minority Investment From Dana; To Partner On Electrified CVs​

Normet SmartDrive is a modular battery electric vehicle (BEV) architecture, which according to the company is developed to optimise energy consumption and performance in underground mining and tunnelling applications. This collaboration will help the Hindustan Zinc save a huge amount on the High-Speed Diesel (HSD) and its maintenance. Additionally, it will also assist in check on air and noise pollution and improve productivity.

This partnership will help HZL in achieving its mission for ‘Sustainable Operations for healthier mining & greener tomorrow'

The Normet SmartDrive Vehicles (NSDVs) comes with the latest Li-Ion battery technology with a fast-charging capability. Built-in energy recuperation technology maximises the storing of regenerative braking energy, particularly during downhill driving and deacceleration. The efficient hydraulic dual-circuit oil-immersed brakes provide additional braking power when required.

Commenting on the MoU, Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc said, "Sustainable development is an integral part of our business philosophy. At Hindustan Zinc, we have always prioritised and emphasised adopting environment-friendly solutions. Our partnership with Normet reinforces our commitment to sustainable operations for healthier mining & greener tomorrow by helping us achieve our goal for carbon neutrality. We believe this proves to be a game-changer in the mining industry by taking one of the big leaps towards Green Mining."

Subhasis Mohanty, Vice President, India Sales Area and MD Normet India said, "At Normet, our mission is to bring transformation in sustainable underground mining. It is our constant effort to increase the safety levels underground and improve productivity while designing solutions for sustainable operations. Our partnership with Hindustan Zinc for the Normet SmartDrive Vehicles is a step on our collective journey for safe, sustainable and green mining."