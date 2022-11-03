Honda Announces Offers On Jazz, WR-V, Amaze, City In November

It’s raining discounts for you, if you are looking to a buy a car from Honda Car India. The company has offers across its portfolio. Yes, the City, Jazz, WR-V and the Amaze are all available at a discount. The company has had a great October as it registered a growth of 18 per cent in the domestic market. The Honda Amaze was the top-selling car for the company and it continues to get all the attention. With discounts then, Honda wants to sweeten the deal for its customers. So here are the offers provided by the company

1. Honda Amaze

The company is offering up to Rs. 19,896 discount on the Amaze across its variant. This includes:

Cash Discount Upto Rs. 10,000 or Accessories Upto Rs. 11,896

Customer Loyalty Bonus Rs. 5,000

Corporate Discount Rs. 3,000

2. Honda City (5th Generation)

The City comes with a discount of upto Rs. 59,292 and these offers are available both on the petrol manual and CVT variants

Petrol Manual

Cash Discount Upto Rs. 30,000 or accessories upto Rs. 32,292

Discount on car exchange worth Rs. 10,000

Customer Loyalty Bonus: Rs. 5,000

Car Exchange Bonus: Rs. 7,000

Corporate Discount: Rs. 5,000

Petrol CVT

Discount on Car Exchange worth Rs. 20,000

Customer Loyalty Bonus: Rs. 5,000

Car Exchange Bonus: Rs. 7,000

Corporate Discount: Rs. 5,000

The 4th generation of the City too gets offers but it’s just a Rs. 5,000 loyalty Bonus

3. Honda WR-V

The WR-V is quite the popular car too in the company’s line-up and with the new generation of the car being showcased, the anticipation to see it in India is very high. The current WR-V, however, comes with a host of offers on all variants which go upto Rs. 63,000

Cash Discount Upto Rs. 30,000 or Accessories worth Rs. 36,144

Discount on Car Exchange worth Rs. 10,000

Customer Loyalty Bonus Rs. 5,000

Car Exchange Bonus Rs. 7,000

Corporate Discount Rs. 5,000



4. Honda Jazz

The Jazz comes with offers of upto Rs. 25,000. All the petrol variants of the Jazz come with this discount.

Discount on Car Exchange worth Rs. 10,000

Customer Loyalty Bonus Rs. 5,000

Car Exchange Bonus Rs. 7,000

Corporate Discount Rs. 3,000