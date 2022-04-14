Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Sedan: All You Need To Know

Honda Cars India has unveiled the new City e:HEV hybrid sedan in the country. It is the first self-charging strong hybrid car to be launched in this segment in India, and bookings for the new Honda City e:HEV have already commenced. The car will go on sale in early May 2022, and right now there is no direct rival for the City e:HEV in India. While we will have to wait for the prices, here's everything else you need to know about India's newest hybrid sedan.

