Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Sedan: All You Need To Know
The Honda City e:HEV hybrid sedan has been unveiled and it's the first self-charging strong hybrid car in this segment in India. While we will have to wait for the prices, here's everything else you need to know about India's newest hybrid sedan.
Highlights
- The Honda City e:HEV will go on sale in India in early May 2022
- The Honda City e:HEV will be the first strong hybrid in its segment
- Honda Cars India has already started accepting bookings for the car
Honda Cars India has unveiled the new City e:HEV hybrid sedan in the country. It is the first self-charging strong hybrid car to be launched in this segment in India, and bookings for the new Honda City e:HEV have already commenced. The car will go on sale in early May 2022, and right now there is no direct rival for the City e:HEV in India. While we will have to wait for the prices, here's everything else you need to know about India's newest hybrid sedan.
- The Honda City e:HEV is based on the existing City sedan and will one offered in only one, fully-loaded ZX variant. Unlike the previously sold Accord hybrid, which came to India as a completely built unit or CBU model, the City e:HEV will be locally manufactured.
- Visually, the car is similar to the standard City, however, to distinguish it from the regular model, Honda has added elements like Blue Accents, e:HEV badge, a revised grille, fog lamp garnish, rear diffuser, and trunk spoiler.
- Inside the car comes with the same cabin however, it gets a few new features like - a one-touch electric sunroof, LED interior cabin lamps, and ambient lighting. The car also gets new luxurious two-tone ivory and black interior colour theme.
- Additionally, Honda also offers an updated 7-inch instrument cluster, which shows added information about the hybrid system and Honda Sensing technology. As for connectivity, the City e:HEV gets the same 8-inch infotainment system with an 8-speaker music system and smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and WebLink.
- The car also gets Honda's updated connected car technology 'Honda Connect' which is now compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, and it comes with Smart Watch integrations. So, you can remotely access your car using your smartwatch. Overall, the car gets 37 connected car features.
- The City e:HEV is a self-charging hybrid that comes with a two-motor set-up, paired with the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, mated to an e-CVT or Electronic Continuous Variable Transmission. The system comes with Intelligent Power Unit (IPU) with an advanced Lithium-ion Battery to power the electric motor. The battery is charged thanks to braking regeneration.
- As for power output, the engine alone churns out 97 bhp and 127 Nm of peak torque, whereas the output from the electric motor stands at 107 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. However, the combined output stands at 124 bhp. In fact, the car is also up to 45 per cent more fuel-efficient than the petrol version, returning a mileage of 26.5 kmpl.
- The Honda City e:HEV comes with three driving modes - EV Drive Mode, Hybrid Drive Mode, and Engine Drive Mode. The car's intelligent Power Control Unit (PCU) seamlessly and automatically switches between three modes based on various driving situations.
- With the new City e:HEV, Honda has also introduced its advanced intelligent safety technology "Honda Sensing" for the first time in India. The system uses a high-performance front camera with a wide-angle, far-reaching detection system to scan the road ahead and alert the driver to minimize the risk of accidents. Honda Sensing's signature safety features include Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) and Auto High-Beam.
- In terms of other safety features, the car now gets 6 Airbags, Honda Lane-Watch, a Multi-angle Rearview Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System with Deflation Warning, Vehicle Stability Assist with Agile Handling Assist, Hill Start Assist and ISOFIX seats. The car now additionally also gets an electronic parking brake with auto hold and disc brakes for all four wheels.
