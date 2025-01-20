Honda Patents Reveal New Neo-Retro Roadster

Honda seems to be working on a new neo-retro roadster in the sub-500 cc segment. Patent images reveal a few details about the design of the motorcycle as well as the type of engine, without disclosing too many details about the upcoming motorcycle. The big questions are – how does Honda intend to position this new motorcycle, and what engine will it get? The design is all-new, as is evident from the patent image, although it does seem to take some inspiration from the “neo sports cafe” design language of the Honda CB300R.

The motorcycle in the patent image sports a single-piece seat, a round LED headlight and flat handlebar, which should offer an upright and relaxed riding position. The round turn indicators, as well as the round rear view mirrors go well with the overall neo retro theme of the motorcycle. So, design-wise, what does this motorcycle try to rival. It’s more neo than the retro-styled Royal Enfield 350 cc models, something closer to the Hero Mavrick 440 in stance and design, but more neo than the chrome-laden modern classic models like the Royal Enfield 350s or the Jawa 350s.

The Honda CB300R gets a liquid-cooled engine.

The engine though, doesn’t appear to be the 286 cc, liquid-cooled unit of the Honda CB300R and neither does the engine cases seem to resemble the Honda Hornet 2.0. That leaves a couple of possibilities for what this new motorcycle is likely to be. On close inspection, the engine cases and size of the block seems to somewhat resemble the 293.52 cc, oil-cooled engine of the Honda CB300F. The CB300F’s engine makes around 24 bhp at 7500 rpm, and 25.6 Nm at 5500 rpm, as against the relatively higher revving, liquid-cooled engine of the CB300R, which makes 30 bhp at 9000 rpm and 27.5 Nm at 7500 rpm.

The oil-cooled engine of the Honda CB300F looks like a more likely candidate for the new neo-retro model.

Considering the neo-retro design language of the bike revealed in the patent image, it’s safe to assume that the relatively relaxed 286 cc engine of the Honda CB300F will likely be a better candidate for this upcoming motorcycle. So far, not too many details are known about this upcoming motorcycle, and when launched, it looks to certainly hold its own in a segment which has seen phenomenal growth in India. Honda already has its 350 cc modern classic models, like the Honda H’Ness 350 and CB 350 RS. This new model looks set to arm Honda’s arsenal of retro-styled models in the world’s largest motorcycle market.