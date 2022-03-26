How And When To Change Gears Correctly?

As per basic knowledge on driving, gears can be changed up or down and this has nothing to do with the direction you move the gear lever, it simply means that you change to a higher gear, which can be the fourth or the fifth gear and it can be a lower gear which can be the first or the second gear. Take, for instance, you would change down to a lower gear when climbing a hill or pulling away at a low speed.

You should be aware that gears determine the amount of power available from the engine. For your information, the first gear provides the most pulling power but the least potential for speed whereas the fifth gear provides the least pulling power but allows the greatest range of speed. There are different gears for different speeds and all have separate purposes and use, so one driving the vehicle must keep in mind. With speed, gears can be changed or we can say with gears, speed changes and we will talk about it briefly below. One must know when and how to change gears.

Photo Credit: learndriving.tips

Change of speed with gears:

When we change gear from the 1st to 2nd then the speed approximately is 25 kmph and the tachometer is 2,000 to 3,000 rpm. Similarly, when we change gear from the 2nd to the 3rd gear, the speed approximately is 40 Kmph and the tachometer is between 2,500 to 3,500 rpm.

Next, when we change the gear from 3rd to 4th, the speed approximately is 60 Kmph and the tachometer is between 2,500 to 3,500 RPM. Lastly, when we change from 4th gear to 5th gear, the speed approximately is 80 Kmph and the tachometer is between 2,500 to 3,500 rpm. Now we will talk about when we change gears from higher to lower. When we change gears from 5th to 4th, the speed approximately is 65 Kmph and the tachometer is 2,000 rpm. If we come down from 4th gear to 3rd gear, the speed approximately is 45 Kmph and the tachometer is 2,000 rpm.

If we come down from 3rd gears to 2nd gear, the speed approximately is 35 Kmph and the tachometer is 2,000 rpm and lastly, when we come down from 2nd gear to 1st, the speed approximately is 15 Kmph and the tachometer is around 1,500 rpm.