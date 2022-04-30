How To Clean Car Headlights 100% Working Ways & Tips

How To Clean Car Headlights



• The Bug Spray Technique: The bug spray can be used to clean car headlights. It is one of the easiest techniques to clean car headlights. The spray is effective as it attaches itself to the plastic of the headlight, and when it is washed it removes all the dirt particles. It creates results, but they are just transient. In a month, the situation will be back to normal, and therefore, the bug spray needs to be used regularly to ensure maximum illumination.

• A word of caution: Even after cleaning the automobile headlights, the chemical particles and other residue particles might still be on the headlight, and it might resurface during rainy weather. Therefore, take a cloth to wipe out the excess bug spray.

The Method of Baking Soda and Vinegar



Household cleaners are typically the most convenient and effective way to clean a number of items. Some people suggest cleaning headlights using vinegar and baking soda, either separately or together.

With a microfiber cloth or even a toothbrush, rub the vinegar, baking soda, or a combination of the two into the headlight lens. Repeat the process 2-3 times to ensure that you clean the headlight. After the headlight plastic has dried, you can use a waxing compound to properly clean the headlight. You should use the waxing compound till the time your headlight plastic is shining properly. The debris can be removed using baking soda, but it is not as effective as the bug spray. Like a bug spray, this technique also needs to be used regularly to ensure consistency.



Making Use of Headlight Restoration Kits



On the market, there are several headlight cleaning and restoration kits. Some brands are better than others. It is recommended that you read customer reviews to help you decide whether this option is right for you. The materials used in these kits, as well as the techniques involved, vary greatly. When you find a good headlight restoration kit locally available, make sure to stick to the brand as you will be more comfortable in using that brand.

The Method of Wet Sanding



Wet sanding produces the best results of any therapy and is, in theory, a permanent solution. However, keep in mind that this process is time- and labor-intensive, and it consists of several processes that you may not feel comfortable carrying out on your own.

Use sandpaper of good quality, and after you put the sandpaper on the headlight, you need to spray water on the sandpaper to properly attach the sandpaper to the headlight. Then, you can remove the sandpaper, and check that the headlight is shining. The first thing to remember about this method is that your vehicle must be rendered useless for at least 24 hours.